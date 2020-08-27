Girls golf results, 8/27

Girls golf
LINCOLN HIGH INVITATIONAL
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORING (scramble): Elkhorn South 65, Ralston/Omaha Mercy 68, Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln Northeast 70, Lincoln High 70, Bellevue East 86.
SYRACUSE INVITATIONAL
At Syracuse Country Club
TEAM SCORING (top two only): Lincoln Christian 411, Lincoln Lutheran 414.
TOP FINISHERS: Lovegrove, Christian, 85; Fahleson, Lutheran, 91; Volin, Lutheran, 91; Sand, Tri-County, 98; Kuszak, Christian, 98; Staack, Syracuse, 100; Bischoff, Syracuse, 105; Hogue, Elmwood-Murdock, 107; Bartels, Tri-County, 108; Luewski, Tri-County, 110.
