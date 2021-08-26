Girls golf results, 8/26

Girls golf
LINCOLN HIGH SCRAMBLE
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn South 61, Ralston/Omaha Mercy 63, Lincoln North Star 6, Lincoln High 70, Lincoln Northeast 72, Bellevue West 84.
SYRACUSE INVITATIONAL
At Syracuse Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Lutheran 405, Lincoln Christian 427, Ashland-Greenwood 453, Elmwood-Murdock 537, Syracuse 597.
TOP FINISHERS: Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 84; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 86; Kuszack, Lincoln Christian, 92; Lappe, Lincoln Lutheran, 102; Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 107; Ptacek, Ashland-Greenwood, 108; Shafer, HTRS, 108; Whitehead, Ashland-Greenwood, 109; Looper, Lincoln Christian, 108; Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran, 110.