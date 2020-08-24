 Skip to main content
Girls golf results, 8/24
ELKHORN SOUTH INVITATIONAL

At Pacific Springs Golf Course

Monday's results

TEAM SCORING: Millard North 298, Elkhorn South 331, Elkhorn North 333, Omaha Westside 333, Omaha Duchesne 388, Elkhorn South JV 358, Elkhorn South JV 396, Omaha Marian JV 400, Bennington 421, Gretna 423, Lincoln High 487, Elkhorn North JV 478, Bennington JV 511.

TOP FINISHERS: 1. Ruge, Millard North, 67; 2. Pesicka, Millard North, 73; 3. J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 73; 4. E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 73; 5. Wiemers, Millard North, 75; 6. Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 77; 7. Lenczowski, Westside, 80; 8. Bonnett, Westside, 82; 9. Headlee, Millard North, 83; 10. Tackett, Elhorn South, 83; 11. DiPrima, Westside, 84; 12. Lefler, Elkhorn South, 84; 13. Mullen, Duchesne, 85; 14. Gomm, Elkhorn South JV, 86; 15. Schlegel, Westside, 87.

OTHER NOTABLES: Conleigh Hemmer, Lincoln High, 94.

