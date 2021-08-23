 Skip to main content
Girls golf results, 8/23
Girls golf results, 8/23

Girls golf

ELKHORN SOUTH INVITATIONAL

At Pacific Springs Golf Course

TEAM SCORING: Millard North 281, Elkhorn North 304, Elkhorn South A 310, Omaha Westside 316, Elkhorn South B 333, Bennington 357, Gretna 428, Omaha Central 469.

TOP FINISHERS: J. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 64; Hanna, Omaha Westside, 65; E. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 66; Ruge, Millard North, 70; Pesicka, Millard North 71; Headlee, Millard North, 73; Lee, Millard North, 74; Rubin, Elkhorn South, 76; Lefler, Elkhorn South, 77; Kohl, Elkhorn South, 78.

Husker News