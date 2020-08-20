 Skip to main content
Girls golf results, 8/20
Girls golf

LINCOLN EAST INVITATIONAL

At Holmes Golf Course

Thursday's results

TEAM SCORING--Lincoln Southwest 324, Omaha Westside 337, Elkhorn South 350, Lincoln East 359, Lincoln Southeast 365, Omaha Skutt 395, Beatrice 404, Lincoln North Star 424, Lincoln Northeast 443, Millard South 463, Lincoln High 930.

TOP FINISHERS--1. Hanna, Westside, 70; 2. Tackett, Elkhorn South, 78; 3. Terwilliger, Southwest, 79; 4. Adler, Southwest, 79; 5. Maiyo, Southeast, 79; 6. Sothan, Southeast, 82; 7. Steele, Southwest, 83; 8. Hyten, Southwest, 83; 9. Sader, Southwest, 84; 10. Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 85; 11. Augustine, Omaha Skutt, 86; 12. Honnens, Lincoln East, 87;  13. Knutson, Lincoln East, 87; 14. Dumler, Lincoln East, 88; 15. Bonnett, Westside, 88.

OTHER NOTABLES--Osmond, North Star, 94; Wrhel, Northeast, 97; Van Horn, Lincoln East, 97.

