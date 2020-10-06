Girls golf results, 10/6

Girls golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
(x-top three teams qualify for state)
B-3 AT JACKRABBIT RUN
TEAM SCORING: x-York 380, x-Northwest 381, x-Seward 389, Hastings 397, Aurora 417, Columbus Lakeview 417, Schuyler 422.
STATE QUALIFIERS: Stuhr, York, 86; O'Dey, Adams Central, 90; Fry, Northwest, 91; Schuster, Northwest, 91; Brandt, Hastings, 93; Placke, Seward, 95; Christensen, Seward, 95; York, York, 95; Darbro, Aurora, 98; Anderson, Seward, 98.
C-1 AT HIDDEN ACRES GOLF COURSE
TEAM SCORING: x-Lincoln Christian 378, x-Lincoln Lutheran 383, x-Heartland 392, Tri County 398, Syracuse 439, Central City 454.
STATE QUALIFIERS: Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 77; Mestl, Heartland, 82; Miller, Heartland, 87; Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 87; Kusak, Lincoln Christian, 90; Lijewski, Tri County, 92; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 93; Bassinger, Syracuse, 95; Staack, Syracuse, 96; Sand, Tri County, 99.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!