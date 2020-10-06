 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls golf results, 10/6
View Comments
agate

Girls golf results, 10/6

{{featured_button_text}}

Girls golf

DISTRICT RESULTS

(x-top three teams qualify for state)

B-3 AT JACKRABBIT RUN

TEAM SCORING: x-York 380, x-Northwest 381, x-Seward 389, Hastings 397, Aurora 417, Columbus Lakeview 417, Schuyler 422.

STATE QUALIFIERS: Stuhr, York, 86; O'Dey, Adams Central, 90; Fry, Northwest, 91; Schuster, Northwest, 91; Brandt, Hastings, 93; Placke, Seward, 95; Christensen, Seward, 95; York, York, 95; Darbro, Aurora, 98; Anderson, Seward, 98.

C-1 AT HIDDEN ACRES GOLF COURSE

TEAM SCORING: x-Lincoln Christian 378, x-Lincoln Lutheran 383, x-Heartland 392, Tri County 398, Syracuse 439, Central City 454.

STATE QUALIFIERS: Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 77; Mestl, Heartland, 82; Miller, Heartland, 87; Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 87; Kusak, Lincoln Christian, 90; Lijewski, Tri County, 92; Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 93; Bassinger, Syracuse, 95; Staack, Syracuse, 96; Sand, Tri County, 99.

High school girls golf logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News