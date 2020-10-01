Girls golf results, 10/1

Girls golf
HAC INVITATIONAL
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 355, Lincoln Pius X 356, Lincoln Southwest 362, Kearney 368, Columbus 389, Lincoln Southeast 395, Grand Island 413, Norfolk 416, Lincoln Northeast 449, Lincoln North Star 451.
TOP FINISHERS: Kolbas, Pius X, 77; Dumler, Lincoln East, 85; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 86; Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 86; Honnens, Lincoln East, 86; Liliedahl, Pius X, 88; Al. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 89; Van Horn, Lincoln East, 89; Edwards, Kearney, 90; Pehrson, Grand Island, 91; Lasso, Columbus, 91; Lewis, Kearney, 91; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 91; Ai. Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 91; Peterson, Kearney, 92.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: Vanschoiack, Pius X, 95; Knutson, Lincoln East, 95; Johnson, Lincoln East, 96; Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 96; Spiegel, Pius X, 96; Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast, 97; Kuehn, Pius X, 97.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL
At Hidden Valley Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Lutheran 399, Lincoln Christian 402, Brownell Talbot 425, Syracuse 447, Norris 534.
TOP FINISHERS: Lovegrove, Christian, 78; Fahleson, Lutheran, 84; Volin, Lutheran, 89; DeHaan, Christian, 93; Staack, Syracuse, 94; Shirey, Brownell Talbot 96; Goebel, Brownell Talbot, 97; Bassinger, Syracuse, 103; Schramm, Fairbury, 105; Kahn, Brownell Talbot 106.
