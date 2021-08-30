Girls golf preview: A closer look at the nine Capital City teams

Outlook: The Knights have two established golfers in Sothan (seventh at state last year) and Maiyo (13th) leading the way. Senior Reese Copich is back after playing as the team's No. 3 last year, and some promising freshmen enter the picture, too.

Southwest

Coach: Jim Danson.

2020 state finish: 4th (Class A).

Returning letterwinners: Neely Adler, sr.; Tatum Terwilliger, jr.; Alysen Sander, jr.; Aidan Sander, jr.; Lauryn Ball, so.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks received a major boost with the return of Kate Strickland, who hasn't played high school golf since her sophomore season. Adler is a returning state medalist, and the Hawks have multiple juniors providing depth at the bottom of the lineup.

