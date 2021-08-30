Girls golf preview: A closer look at the nine Capital City teams

Several state medalists return from last year, including Class A state champion Nicole Kolbas from Lincoln Pius X.
Christian
Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand.
2020 state finish: 2nd (Class C).
Returning letterwinners: Molly Looper, sr.; Maya Kuszak, jr.; Olivia Lovegrove, so.
Outlook: Lovegrove emerged in a big way as a freshman last year and is a state title contender. Four juniors and a freshman were in a battle for two varsity spots to begin the season, so the Crusaders have the depth to make another state run.
East
Coaches: Brian Bullington and Jonas Christens.
2020 state finish: 8th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Kaitlyn Dumler, sr.; Avery Van Horn, jr.; Ely Honnens, so.
Outlook: The Spartans have multiple golfers who have medaled this season already, including junior Emma Moss. Dumler was seventh at state last year, and Van Horn and Honnens were state qualifiers.
Lincoln High
Coach: Larry Elwood.
2020 state finish: DNQ.
Returning letterwinners: Constance Hemmer, sr.; Emma Anderson, sr.; Lielani Bell, sr.; Eteine Doerr, sr.
Outlook: The Links will look to rely on a big group of seniors.
Lutheran
Coach: Mark Clanton.
2020 state finish: 6th (Class C).
Returning letterwinners: Rachael Volin, sr.; Mallory Schmidt, sr.; Hattie Bennett, jr.; Bailey Schmidt, so.
Outlook: The Warriors have several players battling for lineup spots, and are led by Volin, who placed 10th at state last year.
North Star
Coach: Scott Friesen.
2020 state finish: DNQ.
Returning letterwinners: Rayna Pytlik, sr.; Kyle Hood, jr.
Outlook: Pytlik is a three-year letterwinner, and Hood will also provide leadership. Several players, including senior Lilly Hanley and junior Grace Rathman, will be competing for the other varsity spots.
Northeast
Coach: Brett Davis.
2020 state finish: DNQ.
Returning letterwinners: Mackenzie Pike, so.; Ella Steffans, so.
Outlook: The Rockets lost several seniors from last year's squad and are very young. Four sophomores, including Pike and Steffans, and two freshmen are expected to lead the way.
Pius X
Coach: Steph Kolbas.
2020 state finish: 2nd (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Kylie Vanschoiack, sr.; Nicole Kolbas, jr.
Outlook: Kolbas looks to repeat as Class A state champion after rolling to a state title at Norfolk Country Club last year. Vanschoiack was a state qualifier, and Jenna Hoage (senior), Audrey Larsen (junior) and Cece Ulrich (junior) have stepped into the varsity lineup.
Southeast
Coaches: Jeff Smith and Hunter Larkins.
2020 state finish: DNQ.
Returning letterwinners: Ansley Sothan, sr.; Adalia Maiyo, sr.; Ava Flynn, jr.
Outlook: The Knights have two established golfers in Sothan (seventh at state last year) and Maiyo (13th) leading the way. Senior Reese Copich is back after playing as the team's No. 3 last year, and some promising freshmen enter the picture, too.
Southwest
Coach: Jim Danson.
2020 state finish: 4th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Neely Adler, sr.; Tatum Terwilliger, jr.; Alysen Sander, jr.; Aidan Sander, jr.; Lauryn Ball, so.
Outlook: The Silver Hawks received a major boost with the return of Kate Strickland, who hasn't played high school golf since her sophomore season. Adler is a returning state medalist, and the Hawks have multiple juniors providing depth at the bottom of the lineup.
