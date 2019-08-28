Christian
2018 state finish: 10th (Class C)
Preseason information not received.
East
Coaches: Brian Bullington and Jonas Christensen.
2018 state finish: Did not qualify.
Returning letterwinners: Morgan Runyan, sr.; Jessica Chen, sr.; Isabel Knutson, jr.; Naree Philavanh, jr.; Elly Johnsen, jr.; Kaitlyn Dumler, so.
Outlook: The Spartans have added some depth to go along with 2018 state qualifiers Knutson and Dumler. Junior Breanna Kirby also could contribute.
Lincoln High
Coach: Larry Elwood.
2018 state finish: Did not qualify.
Returning letterwinners: Elizabeth Garza, Conleigh Hemmer.
Outlook: Garza and Hemmer are strong leaders for the Links, and Tess Lawson is expected to take on a spot in the starting lineup, as well.
Lutheran
Coach: Mark Clanton.
2018 state finish: 6th (Class C).
Returning letterwinners: Grace Fahleson, jr.; Natalie Barrett, sr.; Rachael Volin, so.
Outlook: The Warriors must replace 2018 state qualifier Logan Eschliman, but Fahleson was a top-30 finisher at state, and Barrett and Volin have shown improvement.
North Star
Coaches: Erin Miles and Scott Friesen.
2018 state finish: Did not qualify.
Returning letterwinners: Brecken Schossow, sr.; Katelyn Osmond, jr.; Cassie Niemann, jr.; Brooke Nelson, so.; Rayna Pytlik, so.
Outlook: The Navigators return a lot of experience, including Osmond, Schossow and Pytlik, who have shown improvement.
Northeast
Coach: Alex Svehla.
2018 state finish: Did not qualify.
Returning letterwinners: Riley Wrhel, jr.; Kennedy Chase, jr.; Paige Hoff, sr.; Megan Haeffner, jr.
Outlook: Wrhel is a three-year varsity starter and a 2018 state qualifier. The Rockets will look to build some depth around her.
Pius X
Coach: Steph Kolbas.
2018 state finish: 12th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Lauren Carr, sr.; Austie Kreikemeier, sr.; Marissa Kuehn, jr.
Outlook: Carr tied for 12th at last year's state meet, and the Thunderbolts are expected to get a boost from freshman Nicole Kolbas, who has had a strong junior career.
Southeast
Coaches: Chase Keitges and Jeff Smith.
2018 state finish: Tied for 4th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Adailia Maiyo, so.; Ansley Sothan, so.
Outlook: The Knights must replace state medalist Katie Whitehead, but Maiyo and Sothan are two of the state's top young golfers. Maiyo tied for eighth at state last year and she's already off to a strong start this season.
Southwest
Coach: Jim Danson.
2018 state finish: 1st (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Brynn Sundquist, sr.; Sadie Steele, jr.; Grace Lonowski, jr.; Kate Strickland, so.; Neely Adler, so.
Outlook: Behind a mix of experience and youth, Southwest should again contend for a Class A state title after winning last year's crown by 17 shots. Strickland, who became the youngest player to win the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship this past summer, leads the way.