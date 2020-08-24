Girls golf preview: A closer look at the Capital City teams

Christian
Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand.
2019 state finish: second (Class C).
Returning letterwinners: Janna DeHaan, sr.; Maya Kuszak, so.
Outlook: The Crusaders must replace some key pieces from last year's state runner-up team, but the team is expected to receive a boost from multiple newcomers, including freshman Olivia Lovegrove.
East
Coaches: Brian Bullington and Jones Christensen.
2019 state finish: 11th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Elly Johnsen, sr.; Isabel Knutson, sr.; Breanna Kirby, sr.; Audry Kruger, sr.; Nared Philaduez, sr.; Kaitlyn Dumler, jr.
Outlook: With five seniors back, East is one of the more experienced teams in the state. Dumler was the Spartans' top finisher at the state tournament last year (39th place).
Lincoln High
Coach: Larry Elwood.
2019 state finish: N/A.
Returning letterwinners: Leilani Bell, Conleigh Hemmer, Tess Lawson, Lydia Skold.
Outlook: Elwood likes the leadership among his returners, and the group will include newcomers Etienne Doerr, Emma Johnson and Isabella Fauver.
Lutheran
Coach: Mark Clanton.
2019 state finish: First (Class C).
Returning letterwinners: Grace Fahleson, sr.; Rachael Volin, jr.; Mallory Schmidt, jr.
Outlook: With Fahleson (seventh at state last year) and Volin (16th) back in the fold, the Warriors remain one of the top teams in Class C. They're hoping to have some sophomores and freshmen step up in the lineup.
North Star
Coaches: Erin Miles and Scott Friesen.
2019 state finish: N/A.
Returning letterwinners: Katelyn Osmond, sr.; Cassie Niemann, sr.; Brooke Nelson, jr.; Rayna Pytlik, jr.
Outlook: The four returners also will get help from sophomores Kylie Hood and Grace Rathman and junior Lilly Hanely. Osmond is the team's top golfer.
Northeast
Coach: Brett Davis.
2019 state finish: N/A.
Returning letterwinners: Riley Wrhel, sr.; Kennedy Chase, sr.; Megan Haeffner, sr.
Outlook: Wrhel is a two-time state qualifier and the Rockets' lineup will likely include a pair of freshmen in Mackenzie Pike and Ella Steffens.
Pius X
Coach: Steph Kolbas.
2019 state finish: fourth (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Nicole Kolbas, so.; Claire Liliedahl, sr.; Kylie Vanschoiack, jr.; Marissa Kuehn, sr.
Outlook: Kolbas, who finished tied for second at last year's state tournament, is one of the top golfers in the state, and Liliedahl continues to show vast improvement.
Southeast
Coaches: Chase Keitges and Jeff Smith.
2019 state finish: 12th (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Ansley Sothan, jr.; Adalia Maiyo, jr.; Bella Devney, sr.; Grace Nelson, sr.; Emily Nelson, sr.; Ava Flynn, so.
Outlook: With all-city golfers Sothan and Maiyo returning, the Knights have the depth to improve on last year's state finish. Maiyo tied for eighth place at last year's state meet.
Southwest
Coach: Jim Danson.
2019 state finish: first (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Neely Adler, jr.; Sadie Steele, sr.; Tatum Terwilliger, jr.; Aidan Sander, so.; Alysen Sander, so.
Outlook: The defending champs must replace Brynn Sundquist and Kate Strickland, who did not go out for high school golf this season. But the Silver Hawks still have the depth to make another state title run.
