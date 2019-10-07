Girls golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
(x-state team qualifier)
A-1 at Awarii Dunes
TEAM SCORING: x-Lincoln Southwest 317, x-Omaha Westside 366, x-Kearney 376, Millard West 411, Papillion-La Vista South 447, Lincoln Northeast 455, Lincoln North Star 498, Omaha Bryan 712. NO TEAM SCORING: Omaha Benson.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 66; 2. Hanna, Omaha Westside, 72; 3. Sundquist, Lincoln Southwest, 79; 4. Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 84; 5. Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 88; 6. Lenczowski, Omaha Westside, 91; 7. Jensen, Kearney, 92; 8. Bonnett, Omaha Westside, 92; 9. Ernst, Kearney, 92; 10. Evans, Millard West, 92.
Individual qualifiers: Evans, Millard West, 92.
A-2 at Lake Maloney Golf Course
TEAM SCORING: X-North Platte 322, x-Omaha Marian 356, x-Elkhorn South 367, Columbus 407, Gretna 408, Bellevue East 581. NO TEAM SCORING: Bellevue West, South Sioux City, Omaha Burke.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Steele, North Platte, 74; 2. Morrison, North Platte, 74; 3. Lee, Omaha Burke, 82; 4. Lashley, North Platte, 83; 5. Wedergren, Omaha Marian, 84; 6. Matthies, Omaha Marian, 85; 7. Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 87; 8. Warner, Columbus, 91; 9. Lashley, North Platte, 91; 10. Hughes, Columbus, 92; T10. Tackett, Elkhorn South, 92; T10. Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 92.
Individual qualifers: Lee, Omaha Burke, 82; Warner, Columbus, 91; Hughes, Columbus, 92.
A-3 at Holmes
TEAM SCORING: X-Millard North 325, x-Grand Island 352, x-Lincoln East 354, Ralston/Mercy 391, Fremont 400, Norfolk 416, Omaha North 477, Omaha Northwest 758.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Ruge, Millard North, 78; 2. Taylor, Millard North, 79; 3. Pehrson, Grand Island, 80; 4. Johnsen, Lincoln East, 82; 5. Zoellner, Grand Island, 84; 6. Wiemers, Millard North, 84; 7. Pesicka, Millard North, 84; 8. Dumler, Lincoln East, 89; 9. Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk, 91; 10. Kirby, Lincoln East, 91.
You have free articles remaining.
Individual qualifiers: Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk, 91.
A-4 at Indian Creek
TEAM SCORING: x-Lincoln Pius X 353, Papillion-La Vista 368, Lincoln Southeast 411, Omaha Central 439, Elkhorn 448, Millard South 500, Lincoln High 614, Omaha South 805.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 79; 2. Karmazin, Elkhorn, 81; 3. Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 83; 4. Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 83; 5. Carr, Lincoln Pius X, 85; 6. Speece, Papillion-La Vista, 88; 7. Kuehn, Lincoln Pius X, 93; 8. VanWyngarden, Elkhorn, 94; 9. Abdessalam, Omaha Central, 96; 10. Liliedahl, Lincoln Pius X, 96.
Individual qualifiers: Karmazin, Elkhorn, 81; Abdessalam, Omaha Central, 96.
B-2 at Beatrice Country Club
TEAM SCORING: X-Seward 428, x-Beatrice 425, x-Waverly 438, Norris 453, Schuyler 498, Crete 516, Columbus Lakeview 551.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Southwick, Beatrice, 96; 2. Anderson, Seward, 102; 3. Severson, Norris, 102; 4. Novak, Seward, 102; 5. Placke, Seward, 105; 6. Jones, Beatrice, 105; 7. Barnard, Beatrice, 107; 8. Westerholt, Waverly, 107; 9. Hall, Waverly, 108; 10. Persinger, Waverly, 110.
Individual qualifers: Sevenson, Norris, 102.
B-3 at York Country Club
TEAM SCORING: x-York 410, x-Aurora 417, x-Northwest 427, Hastings 450, Holdrege 469, Gothenburg 475, Lexington 493, Adams Central 577.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Badura, Aurora, 76; 2. Gustafson, Holdrege, 87; 3. Brandt, Hastings, 99; 4. Fry, Northwest, 99; 5. York, York, 100; 6. Harm, Gothenburg, 101; 7. Holthus, York, 102; 8. Stuhr, York, 103; 9. Berrelez, Northwest, 103; 10. Fike, York, 105.
Individual qualifiers: Gustafson, Holdrege, 87; Brandt, Hastings, 99; Harm, Gothenburg, 101.