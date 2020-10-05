Girls district golf results, 10/5

Girls golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
(x-top three teams qualify for state)
A-2 AT AWARII DUNES
TEAM SCORING: x-Millard North 339, x-Kearney 360, x-Ralston/Mercy 369, Lincoln Southeast 388, Gretna 397, Lincoln High 497.
STATE QUALIFIERS: Ruge, Millard North, 70; Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 85; Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 86; Edwards, Kearney, 86; Lydiatt, Kearney, 87; Pesicka, Millard North, 88; Surdell-Eichten, Ralston/Mercy, 88; Lewis, Kearney, 90; Headlee, Millard North, 90; Randels, Gretna, 91; Wiemers, Millard North, 91.
A-3 AT HIGHLANDS GOLF COURSE
TEAM SCORING: x-Lincoln East 341, x-Omaha Marian 343, x-Lincoln Southwest 349, Millard West 387, Lincoln Northeast 444, Bellevue West 450.
STATE QUALIFIERS: Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 78; Steele, Southwest, 83; Honnens, Lincoln East, 83; Johnsen, Lincoln East 84; Dumler, Lincoln East, 85; Abboud, Omaha Marian, 86; Morehouse, Omaha Marian, 88; Terwillinger, Southwest, 88; Knutson, Lincoln East, 89; Ai. Sander, Southwest, 89; Al. Sander, Southwest, 89.
A-4 AT ELKS COUNTRY CLUB
TEAM SCORING: x-Lincoln Pius X 336, x-Omaha Westside 359, x-Papillion-La Vista South 361, Columbus 362, Fremont 415, Lincoln North Star 425.
STATE QUALIFIERS: Kolbas, Pius X, 72; Hanna, Westside, 73; Hughes, Columbus, 82; Lasso, Columbus, 83; Liliedahl, Pius X, 85; Haynes, Papillion-La Vista South, 85; Vanschoiack, Pius X, 88; Lenczowski, Westside, 88; Kuehn, Pius X, 91; Mccann, Papillion-La Vista South, 91.
B-1 AT TABLE CREEK GOLF COURSE
TEAM SCORING: x-Nebraska City 376, x-Omaha Gross 380, x-Beatrice 393, Norris 439, Waverly 468, Platteview 477, Plattsmouth 491.
STATE QUALIFIERS: Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 81; Paquette, Beatrice, 90; Welsh, Nebraska City, 91; Blum, Nebraska City, 92; Trusty, Beatrice, 96; Bohlen, Nebraska City, 96; Easley, Nebraska City, 97; Nothelfer, Omaha Gross, 97; Wilson, Omaha Gross, 100; Hutt, Beatrice, 102; Rowe, Omaha Gross, 102.
