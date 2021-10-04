Girls district golf glance: Strickland, Adler pace Southwest to state record performance

Lincoln Southwest girls golf teammates Kate Strickland and Neely Adler both broke 70 to lead the Silver Hawks to a record day at the A-4 district meet Monday at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell.

Strickland won an individual title with a 67 and Adler fired a 69. They were joined by Alysen Sander (78) and Lauryn Ball (79) in the top five as Southwest finished with a 5-over-par 293, breaking North Platte's record of 295 set last season at the same course.

Tatum Terwilliger, who shot 84, marks five Southwest golfers to qualify individually for state.

A-2 at Omaha: Lincoln Southeast punched its ticket to the state meet behind Adalia Maiyo, who fired an event-best 82 at Tiburon.

The Knights, who compiled 353 strokes, finished second behind Elkhorn South. Millard West (359) earned the third qualifying spot.

Other state qualifiers from the event include Southeast duo Ansley Sothan and Ava Flynn, who shot 88 and 90, respectively.

The Class A state meet begins Monday in Norfolk.

