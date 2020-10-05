Girls district golf glance: Pius X's Kolbas outduels Westside's Hanna in matchup of state contenders

The A-4 district girls golf tournament gave us a sneak peak of what the Class A state tournament could look like next week at Norfolk Country Club.

Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas and Omaha Westside junior Kaitlyn Hanna didn't disappoint Monday at Elks Country Club in Columbus, with Kolbas shooting a 72 to edge Hanna by one shot for the district title.

Kolbas has been the state's top golfer this fall, winning all but one tournament. Hanna is the two-time defending state champion.

Kolbas shot a 35 on the front nine, while Hanna fired a 34. Kolbas took a two-shot lead after No. 12 before Hanna closed the gap with a birdie on No. 18.

Pius X won the team title with one of their best scores of the season, 336. The Thunderbolts had four golfers finish in the top 10. Joining Kolbas was Claire Liliedahl (fifth place), Kylie Vanschoiack (seventh) and Marissa Kuehn (ninth).

A-2 at Kearney: Lincoln Southeast juniors Ansley Sothan and Adalia Maiyo finished second and third, respectively, at Awarii Dunes to qualify for the state tournament.

Sothan shot a 85 and Maiyo an 86. Millard North junior Katelyn Ruge fired a 70 to take individual honors and help the Mustangs to the team crown.

