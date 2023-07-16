Elkhorn North | 5-11 | Jr. | PPG: 24.2 | RPG: 8.6

College: Undecided

Summary: Prince continued her dominance in her junior season, leading the state in points and assists per game (6.2) and averaging more than three steals to lead Elkhorn North to a third straight state championship. Teams key in on the guard every game, but Prince managed to score in double figures every game while shooting nearly 59% percent from the field and 46% from three-point range. She even had a 33-point triple-double in January and racked up 10 double-doubles. Her biggest moment came at Pinnacle Bank Arena, leading the Wolves to a state championship with 26 points while battling a foot injury.

Coach speak: "Britt has been a tremendous leader-by-example type player for us. She spends a lot of hours in the gym during evenings and weekends developing and refining her skills. Britt is an extremely competitive player who plays the game with a lot of joy. She loves her teammates and feels blessed for all the opportunities she has been given." -- Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince

Run it back: "Just the team bonding and the long bus rides together. We had a few of them and we had fun on the bus."