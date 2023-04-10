Gavin Gerch, Thomas Bryson and Owen Tucker finished first, second, and fourth, respectively, to lead the Lincoln Southeast boys golf team to a 22-stroke win in Heartland Athletic Conference championship Monday at Norfolk Country Club.

It is the second straight HAC title for the Knights. Monday's 293 team score was 16 shots better than the Knights shot to win the title in 2022, when they beat Grand Island in a team playoff.

That score would have been the second-lowest of last year's two-day state meet as well. Southeast coach Justin Freitag called Monday's performance "huge" for the Knights as they try to make their way back to Norfolk for next month's Class A state tournament.

"I was talking to them about that post-round today," Freitag said. "If we shoot that last year, we're right there. So we were super-excited doing that today.

All five golfers who played on last season's Southeast team that finished fifth at state returned this year, giving the Knights high hopes that were only bolstered by Monday's win.

Gerch fired a 3-under par 69 Monday to beat Bryson, the defending Class A state champion (71) by two shots. The junior, piled up seven total birdies in his round, five coming on the front nine, including three in a row from Nos. 6 through 8.

"He's just been trending this way since he was a freshman," Freitag said. "We're just glad he put it together in a tournament. We all knew he was capable of going low."

Lincoln East's Parker Bunting (74) was third while Tucker shot 75 to finish fourth.

Lincoln Southwest finished second in the team race, shooting 315. Kearney was third at 317, with Lincoln East fourth at 321 and Pius X fifth at 324.

The Silver Hawks were paced by Sam Klein, who shot 77 to finish eighth individually. Ben Kottemeyer was one shot back of Kline.

Lincoln golfers occupied eight of the top 10 individual spots on the leaderboard.