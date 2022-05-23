From knockout competitions in practice to Wii golf in the hotel, competition driving Norris in quest for state title

To better prepare his team better for those pressure situations on the back nine in a conference meet or state tournament, Norris coach James Myers unleashed more competitions in practice this spring.

Match plays, three-on-threes, closest to the flag, putting competitions, knockouts ...

It appears to be working so well that the Titans' competitive spirit was bouncing off the walls in the hotel this week in Scottsbluff, site of the Class B boys state golf tournament.

On Sunday night, it was a competitive game of Wii golf. Logan Thurber, if you're wondering, is the Titans' top Wii golfer, according to senior Brock Rowley.

"He's got touch and feel with a Wii remote that I've never seen before, so it's quite fun to watch him," Rowley said.

The Titans have shown some nice touch on the golf course this season, too.

Of the nine tournaments it has played in this year, Norris has won seven, and placed second in the other two. The Titans posted a school-record 292 at the Bob Simpson meet in Ashland, and two other scores — 294 and 303 — rank Nos. 2 and 3 in school history.

The Titans are hoping for one more first-place finish and the school's first state golf title since 2012.

"We have five amazing players who genuinely ... any of them can beat any of them on any single day, and that's what pushes everyone to be better," Myers said.

Norris was in great position to win a state title last year after a strong regular season, but it finished behind Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt.

Myers explained to the team afterward that the Titans were bringing their entire lineup back for 2022, including two state medalists.

"It's really on you guys," Myers recalled saying to his players, encouraging them to play as much as possible during the summer, including in tournament settings, to get better.

"I just put it on them and they just answered," Myers said.

One Titan played in 14 Nebraska junior golf tournaments, and Rowley said he played in one per week. When they weren't in tournaments, the Titans were playing golf together seven days a week at times.

"Golf is such an individual sport that it gives us a chance to practice whenever we want," said Rowley, the Titans' No. 1 golfer. "All of us are members at given courses. It gave us a lot of opportunities to go play."

In addition to Rowley, the Titans have been getting low scores from Thurber, his brother Carson, junior Alex Combs and junior Travis Tilford. Conner Roche, who won't be in the lineup this week, also has contributed and pushed the others.

To prep for state, Myers put his players through pressure situations at practice, creating pressure putts and pressure putts through fun and highly competitive competitions.

"If you're having fun, you're being very passionate about it, and you're competing, you want to win," Myers said. "You get into it and it really makes you a better player."

With its entire lineup back, Norris is focused on winning a state championship, but Myers said if the Titans give their best, that's all he can ask for. Defending state champion Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt are expected to be in the mix, too.

Title or not, Rowley said it's been a fun ride.

"I could not have asked for a better team for my senior year," he said. "It's not only good golfers, but it's a bunch of good kids on a golf team having fun."

The state tournament begins with 18 holes Tuesday and finishes with 18 more on Wednesday. Class A is at Norfolk Country Club, Class B is at Scotts Bluff Country Club, Class C is at Columbus' Elks Country Club and Class D is at North Platte's Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

