Freshman Lovegrove leads Lincoln Christian golfers to district championship

Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove is a freshman — she's also the Class C-1 district champion after firing a round of 77 on Tuesday at Hidden Acres Golf Course in Beatrice.

"She's just an all-around solid player that doesn't let things get to her," Lincoln Christian coach Lisa Van Ostrand said. "She made wise decisions in her shot selection and never really found herself in trouble."

Lovegrove led the Crusaders to the team title, too. Sophomore Maya Kuszak chipped in a 90 to finish in fifth place, followed by Crusader teammates Janna DeHaan (102), Kate McEwen (109) and Molly Looper (113) for the team total of 378.

"It's pretty big overall," Van Ostrand said of the Crusaders winning the team title. "We had a pretty solid senior crew that led us last year, so we didn't know where we would be at this point — it's big."

Lincoln Lutheran also qualified for the Class C state meet Oct. 12-13 at Elks Country Club in Columbus with a second-place finish. The Warriors shot 383.

Grace Fahleson paced the Warriors with a fourth-place round of 87, followed by Rachael Volin with a seventh-place 93. Hattie Bennett (101), Mallory Schmidt (102) and Bailey Schmidt (109) will join Fahleson and Volin in Columbus.