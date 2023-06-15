Nicole Kolbas breezed to a win at Nebraska's Junior Amateur girls qualifier Thursday at Awarii Golf Course in Axtell.

The Lincoln Pius X graduate was the lone golfer to fire an under-par score, finishing with 2-under 70 — five shots clear of North Platte's Karsen Morrison.

Kolbas rattled off seven birdies to mitigate a triple bogey on the 12th hole. Kolbas is a three-time Class A girls golf champion, and will play at Indiana this fall.

Kolbas and Morrison advance to the national event next month in Charleston, South Carolina.

Austin Hofferkamp made a trip from Texas worthwhile, winning a tightly contested boys qualifier. Hofferkamp, of The Woodlands, shot 68. Gretna's Beau Petersen nabbed the other national qualify spot by carding 69.

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson (70) finished third.

