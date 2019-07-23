Former Nebraska men's golf coach Bill Spangler has been named co-head coach for the Lincoln East boys program.
He'll share coaching duties with Joe Schlegelmilch, who was recently a co-head golf coach at Lincoln Southeast.
Spangler began his coaching career as an assistant for the Nebraska women's program in the mid-1990s. He took over as Husker men's coach in 2001 and held the job until 2018.
"It is with great pride that I join the Spartan family and be able to contribute to its already fabulous reputation," Spangler said in a prepared statement.
Schlegelmilch, a Lincoln East graduate, has served as a counselor at East.
Spangler and Schlegelmilch take over for Chad Geiger, who guided the Spartan boys golf team for seven years and a 2017 Class A state championship.