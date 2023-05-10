A former Husker and a current Husker led the way at U.S. Open local qualifying Wednesday at the Omaha Country Club.

Former NU golfer Scott Gutschewski, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour just more than two weeks ago, was the medalist with a bogey-free, 3-under 68.

Jabenis, a sophomore at NU, balanced three bogeys with three birdies and an eagle at the par-4 13th hole to shoot 69.

The other two qualifiers in the 74-man field were John Spellerberg and Alex Schaake.

Those four advance to final qualifying in early June at one of 10 sites around the United States. The top finishers at those 36-hole qualifiers will advance to the U.S. Open set for June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Lincoln native Nate Vontz is the first alternate, while Jake Boor won a six-way playoff for the second alternate spot.

There are 109 courses hosting 18-hole local qualifiers that will be contested in 44 states and Canada from April 17 to May 22. Those who advance then tee it up in one of 13 36-hole final qualifiers, 10 in the U.S., one in England, one in Canada and one in Japan.

