For two days, the spirit of high school golf returned at Oakland Golf Club with Class C Invite

Teams, coaches and players were all for it. Of the 10 2019 state medalists (top 15) eligible to play, nine competed this week in Oakland.

Bishop Neumann, Oakland-Craig, Grand Island Central Catholic, Columbus Scotus, Yutan, Doniphan-Trumbull, David City, Norfolk Catholic and Johnson County Central sent teams.

Fox shot rounds of 74 and 74 (148) to win the tournament by three strokes. His win comes more than a year after he finished runner-up — by one stroke — at the Class C state tournament in Grand Island.

“I just graduated and I didn’t have a season, so it’s kind of nice because I would have had a good look at state, and this is a nice compensation for what I missed,” said Fox, who trailed by a stroke entering the final round. “It feels good.”

Fox wasn’t the only golfer looking to make the most of this week’s opportunity.

The Bishop Neumann boys felt like they had a strong chance to win a team title in the spring before the season was abruptly stopped. Working as a team, they shot a 657 to win the championship by four strokes over Oakland-Craig on Tuesday.