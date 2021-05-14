Following its season motto, Pius X breaks 300 for first time this season to win low-scoring Norfolk Invite

The Lincoln Pius X boys golf team created a social media hashtag for the 2021 season.
#keepraisingthebar
The Thunderbolts raised the bar Friday by breaking 300 for the first time this season. They fired a 298 in near-perfect conditions at Norfolk Country Club to win the 18-team Norfolk Invitational by four strokes over Elkhorn South.
"It was a very important tournament for us because we've been working hard all season," Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said. "We've been close to breaking 300 a few times."
Friday's finish came at an opportune time for Pius X's senior-laden team. The Norfolk Invite, which features some Class A state contenders, closes the regular season, and the course also is the site for the Class A state tournament, making Friday the most important practice round of the season.
The field took advantage of the friendly conditions. Thirty-four golfers broke 80, including individual champion Cole Feddersen of Kearney, who shot a 1-under 71. He birdied No. 18 to finish one shot ahead of Elkhorn South's Andrew Whittaker.
Pius X had three golfers in the top seven, including senior Sam Hoiberg, who fired a season-best 72 to finish in third place. His round included three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 18th.
"That was key," Kolbas said. "He even mentioned to me, too, prior to the round, he's like, 'Coach, I'm going low today. This is my day. I feel it.' That was fun to hear and fun to watch him follow through, especially on the back nine."
The Bolts' Jason Kolbas (73) was sixth and Kody Sander (73) was seventh.
Coach Kolbas said the team is peaking at the right time. Friday's performance followed a competitive season, not only in meets, but in practices, where as many as seven golfers compete for the five lineup spots. The team holds lineup qualifying each week.
"So everybody's been pushing each other and they're all so close," Kolbas said. "It's a good thing because it's pushing them all to be better, so heading into the tournament we were really prepped for everybody coming through and everybody hanging in there."
Lincoln Southwest's Cayden Wynne shot a 73 to finish in fourth place, and Lincoln East's Charlie Larson carded a 74 to take ninth.