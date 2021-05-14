Following its season motto, Pius X breaks 300 for first time this season to win low-scoring Norfolk Invite

The Lincoln Pius X boys golf team created a social media hashtag for the 2021 season.

#keepraisingthebar

The Thunderbolts raised the bar Friday by breaking 300 for the first time this season. They fired a 298 in near-perfect conditions at Norfolk Country Club to win the 18-team Norfolk Invitational by four strokes over Elkhorn South.

"It was a very important tournament for us because we've been working hard all season," Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said. "We've been close to breaking 300 a few times."

Friday's finish came at an opportune time for Pius X's senior-laden team. The Norfolk Invite, which features some Class A state contenders, closes the regular season, and the course also is the site for the Class A state tournament, making Friday the most important practice round of the season.

The field took advantage of the friendly conditions. Thirty-four golfers broke 80, including individual champion Cole Feddersen of Kearney, who shot a 1-under 71. He birdied No. 18 to finish one shot ahead of Elkhorn South's Andrew Whittaker.

Pius X had three golfers in the top seven, including senior Sam Hoiberg, who fired a season-best 72 to finish in third place. His round included three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 18th.