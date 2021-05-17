 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First individual title comes at a good time for Columbus golfer Kuhlman; Lincoln Southwest heads back to state
0 comments
topical
BOYS DISTRICT GOLF

First individual title comes at a good time for Columbus golfer Kuhlman; Lincoln Southwest heads back to state

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brock Kuhlman had never won a high school golf tournament. Before Monday, that is.

The Columbus junior fired a 1-under-par 71 in the mist at Highlands Golf Course to win the A-2 district championship by one shot over Lincoln Southwest senior Cayden Wynne.

"My main goal was top 10, obviously," Kuhlman said. "But winning it was definitely nice. I was more nervous at the beginning than I was at the end. The nerves were pretty good all day."

Columbus' top golfer all season, Kuhlman got in a groove early at Highlands. Making a 30-foot par putt on the par-4 fourth hole got his round going, and Kuhlman kept things going from there.

It was enough to edge Wynne by one shot as Lincoln Southwest fired one of its best scores of the season, a 311, to qualify for state. The Silver Hawks were Class A runners-up in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also a gratifying performance for Southwest after Connor Podliska, one of the team's top returning players, was ruled ineligible at the beginning of the season. Podliska signed to play golf at Doane last week.

While Southwest coach Jim Danson declined to comment on the ruling, it was clear the longtime coach was thrilled to see his team keep its season going.

"I was telling my group this is probably one of the most satisfying groups of kids that I've had the pleasure of working with," Danson said. "I'm so proud of them. This is probably one of the most satisfying groups of kids I've ever experienced. So this really is just fantastic."

The Silver Hawks got a 76 from senior Geran Sander and a 77 from classmate Justin Webert as Southwest's veterans led the way.

"Obviously when you get some bad news, initially you are kind of shocked. And then eventually you kind of settle into reality — that's the way it's going to be," Danson said. "My top three kids, they're all seniors. They handled that very well. And I think that just made them closer. They set the tone that they are going to try to make state. That was their goal, and they brought my No. 4 and No. 5 (golfers) along."

Elkhorn South cruised to the team title, shooting 300 to finish 11 shots ahead Southwest.

Four of the Storm's five golfers finished in the top 10 individually, led by Ryan Lingelbach's 73.

The real drama in the team race came in the race for third and the final qualifying spot into next week's Class A state tournament in Norfolk. Millard West, with a 77 from No. 4 golfer Aidan Nelson and a 79 from No. 3 Hogan Wright, shot 322 to edge Columbus by one shot for the state berth.

The Class A state tournament is set for May 25 and 26 at Norfolk Country Club.

Spartans qualify

Lincoln East shot a 316 to finish in third place at the A-1 meet at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney. The Spartans were led by junior Will Topolski, who carded a 73 to finish in fourth place.

Gretna, one of the favorites to win Class A, shot a blistering 284 to win the meet. Host Kearney (310) was second.

High school boys golf logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News