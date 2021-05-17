First individual title comes at a good time for Columbus golfer Kuhlman; Lincoln Southwest heads back to state

Brock Kuhlman had never won a high school golf tournament. Before Monday, that is.
The Columbus junior fired a 1-under-par 71 in the mist at Highlands Golf Course to win the A-2 district championship by one shot over Lincoln Southwest senior Cayden Wynne.
"My main goal was top 10, obviously," Kuhlman said. "But winning it was definitely nice. I was more nervous at the beginning than I was at the end. The nerves were pretty good all day."
Columbus' top golfer all season, Kuhlman got in a groove early at Highlands. Making a 30-foot par putt on the par-4 fourth hole got his round going, and Kuhlman kept things going from there.
It was enough to edge Wynne by one shot as Lincoln Southwest fired one of its best scores of the season, a 311, to qualify for state. The Silver Hawks were Class A runners-up in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also a gratifying performance for Southwest after Connor Podliska, one of the team's top returning players, was ruled ineligible at the beginning of the season. Podliska signed to play golf at Doane last week.
While Southwest coach Jim Danson declined to comment on the ruling, it was clear the longtime coach was thrilled to see his team keep its season going.
"I was telling my group this is probably one of the most satisfying groups of kids that I've had the pleasure of working with," Danson said. "I'm so proud of them. This is probably one of the most satisfying groups of kids I've ever experienced. So this really is just fantastic."
The Silver Hawks got a 76 from senior Geran Sander and a 77 from classmate Justin Webert as Southwest's veterans led the way.
"Obviously when you get some bad news, initially you are kind of shocked. And then eventually you kind of settle into reality — that's the way it's going to be," Danson said. "My top three kids, they're all seniors. They handled that very well. And I think that just made them closer. They set the tone that they are going to try to make state. That was their goal, and they brought my No. 4 and No. 5 (golfers) along."
Elkhorn South cruised to the team title, shooting 300 to finish 11 shots ahead Southwest.
Four of the Storm's five golfers finished in the top 10 individually, led by Ryan Lingelbach's 73.
The real drama in the team race came in the race for third and the final qualifying spot into next week's Class A state tournament in Norfolk. Millard West, with a 77 from No. 4 golfer Aidan Nelson and a 79 from No. 3 Hogan Wright, shot 322 to edge Columbus by one shot for the state berth.
The Class A state tournament is set for May 25 and 26 at Norfolk Country Club.
Spartans qualify
Lincoln East shot a 316 to finish in third place at the A-1 meet at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney. The Spartans were led by junior Will Topolski, who carded a 73 to finish in fourth place.
Gretna, one of the favorites to win Class A, shot a blistering 284 to win the meet. Host Kearney (310) was second.
Photos: A roundup of our favorite staff images from the high school spring sports season
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 4.14
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast, 3.19
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.