First individual title comes at a good time for Columbus golfer Kuhlman; Lincoln Southwest heads back to state

"I was telling my group this is probably one of the most satisfying groups of kids that I've had the pleasure of working with," Danson said. "I'm so proud of them. This is probably one of the most satisfying groups of kids I've ever experienced. So this really is just fantastic."

The Silver Hawks got a 76 from senior Geran Sander and a 77 from classmate Justin Webert as Southwest's veterans led the way.

"Obviously when you get some bad news, initially you are kind of shocked. And then eventually you kind of settle into reality — that's the way it's going to be," Danson said. "My top three kids, they're all seniors. They handled that very well. And I think that just made them closer. They set the tone that they are going to try to make state. That was their goal, and they brought my No. 4 and No. 5 (golfers) along."

Elkhorn South cruised to the team title, shooting 300 to finish 11 shots ahead Southwest.

Four of the Storm's five golfers finished in the top 10 individually, led by Ryan Lingelbach's 73.