Driver steers Southwest's Sander to a playoff victory at LPS Championships; East wins by one shot

Gatlin, who chunked his first two shots on No. 16, made a 90-foot chip shot for birdie, "and that made the difference when it comes down to one stroke," East co-coach Joe Schlegelmilch said.

"That's what we always talk about. Every shot matters and you never know what's going to happen. We've been on the other side of that a couple times this year where we've lost meets by two strokes, so it was kind of nice to be on the right side of it this time."

Topolski (second place) and Larson (third) were two of four Spartans to medal.

Southwest had three top-six finishers, led by Sander, who will play college golf at Nebraska Wesleyan.

Like Thursday, Sander has been steady all season for the Silver Hawks. He said his driver was the best part of his round at Holmes Golf Course.

"I've been in the 70s every tournament but one, and that was a rough day," Sander said of the Heartland Athletic Conference meet at Norfolk Catholic Club where he shot an 86 on a windy and cold day.

Sander and the Silver Hawks will be among several teams headed back to Norfolk next week for the Norfolk Invitational. It's also the site of the Class A state tournament.