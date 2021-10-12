'Dreaming big' and a string of birdies lead LPX's Kolbas to another record state title run

NORFOLK — Last year Nicole Kolbas wowed the state when she won the Class A girls state golf tournament with a two-day course-record score of 140. She won by a remarkable 12 shots.

And this year the Lincoln Pius X junior wowed everybody again.

Kolbas made it back-to-back state titles, and bettered her previous record with a score of 136. She opened with a 5-under 67 on Monday, and closed with a 69 on Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

This year she took a six-shot lead to the final tee box, and won by six shots. Kaitlyn Hanna from Omaha Westside was second, Kate Strickland from Lincoln Southwest was third and Katelyn Ruge from Millard North was fourth.

Kolbas credits a strong field of players in the state right now, with several NCAA Division I recruits, for pushing her to her current success.

Kolbas said she probably couldn’t dream of shooting 136, but she also didn’t tell herself it wasn’t attainable.

“It’s golf,” she said. “You never know what’s possible, right? You can’t cut yourself short. If you dream big, it’s always possible. But if you don’t dream big enough, you can never achieve anything.”