Lincoln Christian's Taylor Van Ostrand shot an 83 for a three-shot victory at the Class C-1 girls golf district Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Club.
The Crusaders also finished atop the team standings with a 386; Lincoln Lutheran was second at 402, led by Grace Fahleson's 92, good for third place. Christian, Lutheran and third-place Syracuse (451) qualified for the state tournament as teams.
Christian had all five golfers finish in the top 12, with Sara Morden fourth with a 96, Alena Nelson eighth with a 103, Maya Kuszak ninth (104) and Janna DeHaan 12th (106).
You have free articles remaining.
Natalie Barrett shot a 97 for Lutheran, good for fifth place.
Heartland's Elizabeth Mestl was second with an 86.
The C-1 state tournament starts Monday in North Platte.