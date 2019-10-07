For the first time in four tournaments, Lincoln Southwest had its varsity lineup back together.
The Silver Hawks' top group picked up where it left off nearly a month ago Monday at Awarii Dunes in Kearney.
Southwest set a district record with a 317 to win the A-1 girls golf district tournament. Just as impressive was sophomore Kate Strickland, who shot a 66 to win the tournament by six strokes.
Injuries and illness had led the Silver Hawks to adjust the lineup for multiple tournaments.
LSW's Brynn Sundquist shot a 79 to take third, Neely Adler shot a 84 to take fourth and freshman Tatum Terwilliger shot an 88 to place fifth.
"Tatum, she's been working very, very hard," Southwest coach Jim Danson said. "We needed that. I'm very, very happy for her."
Sundquist shot a 45 on the front nine, but fired a 34 on the back nine.
"Brynn was really able to bring it on the back nine and I was really happy for her, because the competitiveness she showed on the back was absolutely outstanding," Danson said.
Strickland outdueled Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna for the second straight year in districts. Hanna shot a 72 to take second.
"I think today what was working well was me being able to put my ball in position for birdies," Strickland said. "I was hitting a lot of fairways."
Omaha Westside (366) was second and Kearney (376) was third.
A-4 at Elkhorn's Indian Creek Golf Course: Nicole Kolbas shot a 70 to take individual honors, and help lead Lincoln Pius X to a title sweep. The Thunderbolts won the team crown with a 353, finishing 15 shots ahead of Papillion-La Vista.
"Our goal was to win districts and we felt like we could do it," Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said. "We were playing a tough course and the course played phenomenally tough. The pins were tucked on ridges and it was challenging playing Indian Creek.
"Our girls really kept their mind in it and held it together."
Kolbas was one of four Thunderbolts to finish in the top 10. Lauren Carr shot an 85 and took fifth, Marissa Kuehn (93) was seventh and Claire Liliedahl (96) was 10th. Liliedahl has emerged as the Thunderbolts' No. 4 golfer after working her way up from the junior varsity team.
Nicole Kolbas, a freshman, won her third tournament of the season.
"She had a few hiccups along the way. She had a triple, but she did recover," Steph Kolbas said. "What's exciting to watch about her is she will not get down after a bad hole. She will rebound and focus pretty well."
Lincoln Southeast (411) qualified for state as a team, finishing third. Sophomore Ansley Sothan shot an 83 and finished third.
A-3 at Holmes Golf Course: Three top-10 finishes helped propel Lincoln East to a third-place finish and a spot in the Class A state tournament.
The Spartans shot a 354, finishing two shots behind Grand Island (352) and 29 shots behind district champion Millard North (325).
East's Elly Johnsen shot an 82 to place fourth. Teammates Kaitlyn Dumler (89) was eighth and Breanna Kirby (91) was 10th.
Millard North sophomore Katelyn Ruge (78) edged teammate Jazmine Taylor (79) for top individual honors.