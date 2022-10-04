District golf roundup: Lincoln East rolls at A-3 district, sets up Class A showdown at state meet

The Lincoln East girls golf team swept the top five individual places while rolling to the team title at the A-3 district golf meet Thursday in Norfolk.

Playing at Fair Play golf course, the Spartans shot a team score of 316 to beat second-place Papillion-La Vista South by 31 shots and advance to next week's state tournament.

East was led by junior Elly Honnens, who shot 75. Hailey Bayn and Emma Moss finished second and third, respectively, after both shot 80; Avery Van Horn was fourth with an 81; and Isabella Elgert was fifth with an 82.

East's victory locks in what should be a fascinating battle for the Class A team title Monday and Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club. The Spartans, Lincoln Southwest and Millard North have been trading blows all season and are the clear favorites to bring home the championship.

Lincoln North Star also competed at the meet, shooting 430.

A-4 at North Platte: Lincoln Southeast competed in the A-4 district meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte, finishing fourth with a team score of 416.

The three state qualifying teams from the district were North Platte (345), Omaha Marian (355) and Kearney (376). The players on those three teams swept the top 10 individual places as well.

B-3 at Grand Island: Senior Samantha Gibbs led York to a second-place finish in the team race as the Dukes qualified for state out of the B-3 district at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island.

Gibbs' 96 was good enough for a fifth-place individual finish. Three other Dukes joined Gibbs in the top 10, with Milan Babcock finishing sixth, Regin Dunham finishing seventh and Alyssa Alt finishing eighth.

York shot 394 as a team to finish nine shots behind district champion Grand Island Northwest. Hastings was third at 406. Seward finished fifth, shooting 443.