The champs will get the chance to defend their title.

The Lincoln East boys golf team shot a 293 to win the A-4 district meet and lock up a return trip to Norfolk Country Club for next week's state tournament, where the Spartans won the 2022 state title by one shot.

Three East golfers finished in the top five, led by Ethan Hoffschneider's 4-under 68 that included a 33 on the front nine at Benson Golf Course in Omaha.

Parker Bunting and Maguire Stanton each shot 74 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively. Alex Beeman (77) and Benjamin Lemke (79) gave East five golfers in the top eight.

The Spartans finished eight shots ahead of runner-up Millard North's 301. Norfolk also qualified for state after shooting 327.

In the same district, Lincoln Northeast had a pair of golfers qualify as individuals in sophomore Alex Svehla (79) and freshman Hayden Tenopir (80). The Rockets shot 330 to miss out on a team playoff for third place by just three shots.

B-1 at Table Creek: Wahoo sophomore Luke Sprecht shot 73 to win the individual title and qualify for the Class B state tournament. Specht was the only area golfer to qualify out of the district, which saw Elkhorn North win with a 301. Omaha Concordia was second with Omaha Skutt third at 327. Wahoo was fourth finishing at 331.

B-3 at York: In one of the most competitive districts in the state, York won a team playoff against defending Class B champion Norris to claim the team championship after both squads fired 302 at York Country Club.

York and Norris finished 21 strokes ahead of third-place Waverly. The Dukes were led by a 3-under 67 from freshman Jaxson Hinze, who won the individual title by three shots over Norris' Carson Thurber.

Golfers from York, Norris, and Waverly accounted for nine of the top 10 individual finishers. Beatrice's Treyton Baehr shot 77 to finish sixth and earn his spot at state.

