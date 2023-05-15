Five Lincoln teams qualified for the state golf tournaments as district play got underway Monday around the state.

Defending Class A champion Thomas Bryson led the way as Lincoln Southeast won the A-3 district meet at Fremont Golf Club to qualify.

Bryson fired a 1-over 72 to edge Gretna's Beau Peterson by one shot for the individual title. They were the only two golfers to break 75 on a tough day for scoring. Bryson has now won two of his last three tournaments.

The Knights put four golfers in the top 10 to shoot 311. Lincoln Southwest, led by sophomore Ben Kottmeyer's 76, finished second at 320 while Gretna was third at 323. Southwest and Southeast combined for seven of the top ten individual finishers.

Aidan Koch (78), Gavin Gerch (80), and Owen Tucker (81) all finished in the top 10 for Southeast. Southwest got top 10s from Alex Throener (79), and Sam Kline (81).

A-1 at Johnny Goodman GC: Lincoln Pius X finished third in Omaha to qualify as a team.

The Thunderbolts shot 327, only bested by Creighton Prep (293) and Elkhorn South (311). Tyler Morris led the way with an 80 to tie for 10th individually while Francis Dawson shot 81, and Collin Howell and Matthew Bartek both shot 83.

A-2 at Meadowlark Hills GC: Lincoln North Star sophomore Carson Kildow fired a 78 to qualify as an individual in Kearney.

Omaha Westside won the team title with a 297 while Kearney was second at 313 and Millard West third at 314.

C-1 at Hidden Valley GC: Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran will both play at state after going 1-2 in the Capital City.

Christian won with a 334 while Lutheran was second at 346. Syracuse also qualified after shooting 353. Palmyra's Noah Carpenter won the individual title with a 70 to punch his ticket to state.

Christian was led by freshman Brady Watson, who shot 77 to finish second. Another freshman, Benjamin Mooss, was fourth four the Crusaders with an 80. Christian will send four freshmen and a junior to state, with freshman Austin Beeman and Turner Hohlen joining junior Cayden Marshbanks on the roster.

Lutheran was led by sophomore Noah Ringler's 85. Cole Reilly and Logan DeBoer each shot 86 with Ethan Ringler adding an 89. Jason Steider will also play at state for the Warriors.

Bishop Neumann's Steven Sladky (78) and Centennial's Cameron Scholl (86) also qualified as individuals.

D-1 at Indianhead GC: Elmwood-Murdock qualified for the Class D state tournament after finishing third with a 364 at the D-1 district meet in Grand Island. The Knights were led by Easton Miller's 83, which was good for an eighth-place finish individually.

Lawrence-Nelson's Connor Janda won with a 74 at Indianhead Golf Club while leading the Raiders to the team title with a 335. Sandy Creek was second at 358.

The state's remaining district tournaments will be played Tuesday.

The state tournament is scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club (Class A); Monument Shadows in Gering (Class B); Elks Country Club in Columbus (Class C) and Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte (Class D).

