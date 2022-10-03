District girls golf: Lincoln Northwest qualifies two for state; Lincoln Christian's Lovegrove fires jaw-dropping score

Lincoln Northwest has its first state qualifiers in any sport.

Falcon freshman Rylee Zimmerman and junior Trinity Lappe are forever the answers to a trivia question after both shot a 97 Monday at the B-1 district golf meet at Table Creek Golf Course to finish in a tie for 10th and earn a place in next week's Class B state tournament.

Norris won the team title and led three area teams in qualifying for state, shooting 382. The Titans finished four shots ahead of second-place Beatrice, with Waverly also qualifying after finishing third with a 389.

The Vikings' Tia Phaisan won the individual championship with an 82, two shots ahead of Beatrice's Kiera Paquette.

Norris placed three golfers in the top eight, led by Emily Glinsmann's sixth-place finish with a 93.

C-1 at Hidden Valley: Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove fired a jaw-dropping 7-under par 65 at Hidden Valley Golf Club Monday to win the Class C-1 district meet and lead the Crusaders to the state tournament.

Lovegrove, a junior, finished a whopping 19 shots ahead of second place, which went to teammate Maya Kuszak with an 84. Lovegrove tied for fourth at state last season as a sophomore.

Lincoln Christian shot 382 to win the team championship. The Crusaders finished 11 shots ahead of second-place Lincoln Lutheran, with Superior also qualifying for state after finishing third at 419.

Ashland-Greenwood's Ellie Whitehead qualified as an individual, shooting 88.