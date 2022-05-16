District boys golf results, 5/16

Boys golf
DISTRICT RESULTS
x-state-qualifying team
A-2 AT RIVERSIDE GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Elkhorn South 295, x-Grand Island 320, x-Fremont 329, Papillion-La Vista South 351, Columbus 353, Lincoln Northeast 385, Bellevue East 442.
TOP FINSIHERS: Whittaker, Elkhorn South, 70; Musil, Elkhorn South, 75; Dickmeyer, Elkhorn South, 75; Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 76; Kuhlman, Columbus, 78; Vilai, Grand Island, 79; Hull, Fremont, 79; Lehechka, Grand Island, 80; Vecera, Fremont, 80; Show, Fremont, 80.
A-3 AT LAKE MALONEY GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Creighton Prep 306, x-Gretna 322, x-Millard North 336, Lincoln Pius X 356, North Platte 366, Lincoln North Star 388.
TOP FINISHERS: Jasso-Steichen, Creighton Prep, 73; Strako, Creighton Prep, 73; Johnson, Gretna, 76; McCormack, Creighton Prep, 77; Petersen, Gretna, 77; Bartek, Lincoln Pius X, 78; Ruge, Millard North, 78; Vocelka, Millard North, 80; Dameier, Millard North, 81; Kildow, Lincoln North Star, 83; Peterson, Creighton Prep, 83.
A-4 AT HIGHLANDS GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Lincoln East 293, x-Lincoln Southeast 298, x-Lincoln Southwest 320, Papillion-La Vista 331, Millard South 333, Omaha Central 382, Omaha Bryan 479, Omaha Northwest 547.
TOP FINISHERS: Bunting, Lincoln East, 69; Topolski, Lincoln East, 71; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 73; Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 73; Mann, Papillion-La Vista, 74; Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 74; Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 75; Throener, Lincoln Southwest, 75; Koch, Lincoln Southeast, 76; Tucker, Lincoln Southeast, 76.
B-1 AT TABLE CREEK GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Omaha Skutt 312, x-Elkhorn North 320, x-Omaha Concordia 320, DC West 344, Ralston 410, Elkhorn 360, Omaha Gross 366, Ashland-Greenwood 373, Auburn 433, Platteview 389, Plattsmouth 453, Nebraska City 444.
TOP FINISHERS: Mullin, Omaha Skutt, 73; Lapour, Omaha Skutt, 73; Weddell, Elkhorn North, 75; Wilson, Omaha Concordia, 77; Nietfeldt, Elkhorn North, 79; Sampier, Omaha Concordia, 79; Sucha, Omaha Concordia, 81; Lopeman, DC West, 82; Dryak, Elkhorn North, 82; Handke, Omaha Concordia, 83; Crouse, Omaha Skutt, 83; Lynch, Omaha Skutt, 83.
C-1 AT HIDDEN VALLEY
TEAM SCORES: x-Lincoln Lutheran 340, x-Yutan 343, x-Milford 352, Fillmore Central 370, Lincoln Christian 375, Elmwood-Murdock 386, Syracuse 399, Centennial 400, Fairbury 409, Falls City 420, Southern 427, Palmyra 437, Johnson County Central 479, Bishop Neumann 487.
TOP FINISHERS: Carpenter, Palmyra, 73; Schademann, Fillmore Central, 73; Hauder, Milford, 75; Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 79; Elgert, Yutan, 79; Nunnally, Lincoln Christian, 80; Richmond, Yutan, 80; Ringler, Lincoln Lutheran, 81; Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 82; Lockman, Elmwood-Murdock, 84.
C-2 AT FREMONT GC
TEAM SCORES: x-Columbus Scotus 322, x-Tekamah-Herman 349, x-Archbishop Bergan 359, Logan View 382, Aquinas 385, Oakland-Craig 3922, Arlington 407, Cedar Bluffs 407, Clarkson/Leigh 415, Twin River 421, North Bend Central 421, David City 451, Wisner-Pilger 452, Humphrey/LHF 476.
TOP FINISHERS: David, Archbishop Bergan, 76; Gonka, Columbus Scotus, 78; Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 79; Thomsen, Oakland-Craig, 79; Rogers, Tekamah-Herman, 80; Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 80; Jakub, Aquinas, 82; Kriete, Logan View, 85; VunCannon, Columbus Scotus, 85; Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 87.
D-1 AT FRANKLIN CC
TEAM SCORES: x-Loomis 365, x-Lawrence-Nelson 373; x-Thayer Central 373, Elm Creek 377, Friend 382, Franklin 383, Red Cloud 390, Wilcox-Hildreth 423, BDS 455, Exeter-Milligan 477, Blue Hill 480.
TOP FINISHERS: Vandervoort, Thayer Central, 77; Klooz, Friend, 82; Gillming, Elm Creek, 84; Boettcher, Franklin, 84; Trompke, Loomis, 85; Johnson, Loomis, 87; Janda, Lawrence-Nelson, 90; Dankenbring, Thayer Central, 92; Kotinek, Lawrence-Nelson, 91; Bargen, Lawrence-Nelson, 92.