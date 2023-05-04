No better way to tune up for a title defense than to pick up your first win of the season.

Lincoln Southeast sophomore Thomas Bryson fired an even-par 70, then took down teammate Aiden Koch in a playoff to win the LPS boys golf championship Thursday at Mahoney Golf Course.

The defending Class A champion had the low round in a season-opening triangular against state title contenders Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside but hadn’t finished on top in a full-field event since winning last spring’s state tournament as a freshman.

He won Thursday from the No. 4 position for Southeast. The Knights order their players based on their performance in the previous competition, and Bryson shot 75 to finish outside the top 15 at last week’s Capital City Invitational.

“It’s been all right,” Bryson said of his season. “I haven’t played how I wanted to toward the middle of the season. But this is a step in the right direction.”

Bryson’s day, along with another 70 from No. 5 golfer Koch, lifted the Knights to a 10-shot win in the team race with a 7-over 287. That’s Southeast’s lowest score of the season and six shots off the school record set in 2009.

Lincoln East, which came in on a hot streak of its own, was second at 297.

“I thought we played really, really well,” Southeast coach Justin Freitag said. “We thought we’d have to play pretty decent to get ahead of East — (they’ve) been playing pretty well lately. But overall I thought we did a really good job.

Southeast also counted a 73 from Gavin Gerch and a 74 from Owen Tucker as all five Knights finished in the top 10. Three East golfers, Ethan Hoffschneider at 72, Parker Bunting at 74 and Maguire Stanton at 75, also finished in the top 10.

The final two top-10 spots went to Lincoln Southwest’s Alex Thoener (fifth, 73) and Lincoln North Star’s Carson Kildow, the son of Husker great Sarah Sasse-Kildow (seventh, 74).

Nearly the entire field followed Bryson and Koch down the first fairway for the individual playoff. Bryson’s huge drive — which may or may not have started out farther left than he wanted it — left him about 175 yards to the pin from the middle of the fairway on the 525-yard par-5.

“I didn’t putt great,” Bryson said “I pretty much kept myself in with my ball striking.”

Koch found tree trouble on his second shot, and Bryson made an easy birdie for the victory. Hoffschneider finished third.

Now, Bryson will ramp up for what he hopes is a state title defense in a few weeks at Norfolk Country Club. Southeast will take on East next week in a duel at Hillcrest Country Club before playing in the Norfolk Invitational. Then it’s time for districts.

“I’ll just work with my coach Steven (Friesen) out at Firethorn, and just keep doing what I’m doing,” Bryson said. “My chipping feels great. Just keep putting myself in spots where I can always two-putt, and hopefully make some birdies.”

