Danson stepping down at LSW boys golf coach; school hires Christensen as next coach
Danson stepping down at LSW boys golf coach; school hires Christensen as next coach

  Updated
Class A boys state golf, 5.22

Lincoln Southwest coach Jim Danson instructs Joshua Bartels on a putt during the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club on 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Lincoln Southwest boys golf program will have a new coach in charge.

On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Jonas Christensen as head varsity coach. He'll take over for Jim Danson, who is resigning.

Christensen recently served as co-head coach for the Lincoln East girls golf team. He has also helped with the Spartans' boys squad and coached at Norris.

"We are excited to bring Jonas to Southwest, as he brings with him a wealth of golf teaching experience and a strong ability to build strong relationships with those whom he works with," Southwest AD Mark Armstrong said in a statement.

Jonas played college golf at Doane where he was an Great Plains Athletic Conference runner-up and a national qualifier.

Danson guided one of the top golf programs in the state. He led the Southwest boys to Class A state championships in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2016. Only Creighton Prep has won more state titles (six) in a stretch from 2007-21.

Danson also coached two individual state champions in Bryce Brown (2010) and Jack Minnick (2015).

Watch now: Find out the winners of the Journal Star's 2021 Prep Sports Awards
2021 All-City spring sports: Boys golf
Q&A with NSAA's Jay Bellar on playing high school sports during COVID-19: 'It was just a question of can we and should we'

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

