Danson stepping down at LSW boys golf coach; school hires Christensen as next coach

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Lincoln Southwest boys golf program will have a new coach in charge.

On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of Jonas Christensen as head varsity coach. He'll take over for Jim Danson, who is resigning.

Christensen recently served as co-head coach for the Lincoln East girls golf team. He has also helped with the Spartans' boys squad and coached at Norris.

"We are excited to bring Jonas to Southwest, as he brings with him a wealth of golf teaching experience and a strong ability to build strong relationships with those whom he works with," Southwest AD Mark Armstrong said in a statement.

Jonas played college golf at Doane where he was an Great Plains Athletic Conference runner-up and a national qualifier.

Danson guided one of the top golf programs in the state. He led the Southwest boys to Class A state championships in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2016. Only Creighton Prep has won more state titles (six) in a stretch from 2007-21.

Danson also coached two individual state champions in Bryce Brown (2010) and Jack Minnick (2015).

