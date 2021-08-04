 Skip to main content
Connor Steichen outduels Creighton Prep teammate on back nine to win Nebraska Junior Amateur
  • Updated
Omaha's Connor Steichen fired a final-round 72 to win the Nebraska Junior Amateur by three strokes Thursday at Fremont Golf Club.

Steichen, who will be a sophomore at Creighton Prep, shot a three-round total of 213, and finished ahead of Creighton Prep's Jake Boor (216) and Grand Island's Marcus Holling (216).

Lincoln's Thomas Bryson and Gretna's Christopher Atkinson each shot 217 to finish in a tie for fourth place.

Steichen was aided by a second-round 70 Tuesday. He shook off a slow start Wednesday, which included a double-bogey and two bogeys on the front nine.

Boor made a birdie on No. 15 to move into a tie for first place, but Steichen followed with his own birdie on the hole to regain the lead, and added a birdie on the par-three 17th to extend the advantage.

Boor, who won a Class A state championship in May at Norfolk Country Club, bogeyed the final hole to finish at 74 for the day.

