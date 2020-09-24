Competitive practices leading to solid team scores for Thunderbolts, who win Spartan Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Pius X girls golf team has been near the top of the leaderboard at every tournament it has played in this year, hovering within striking distance of first place.

On Thursday, the Thunderbolts got a chance to enjoy their first team victory. Behind the play of sophomore Nicole Kolbas and four top-16 finishes, Pius X carded a 336 to win the Spartan Invitational by 13 strokes at Mahoney Golf Course.

Kolbas won her eighth tournament of the year, firing a 2-under-par 70 to win by five strokes over Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan.

But it was the play of Pius X's other golfers that put it in position for the win on a sunshine-drenched day.

Marrisa Kuehn and Kylie Vanschoiack each shot 88s and Claire Liliedahl shot a 90.

"We have six girls, and two through six, I can put their name in a hat and anyone can play any order, and they keep pushing each other, so that's really a great asset to have on a team," Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said.

Coach Kolbas said she thinks the team is starting to hit its peak and at the right time. And having six golfers compete for five varsity spots every day in practice is helping give the Bolts a competitive edge.