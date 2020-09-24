Competitive practices leading to solid team scores for Thunderbolts, who win Spartan Invite

The Lincoln Pius X girls golf team has been near the top of the leaderboard at every tournament it has played in this year, hovering within striking distance of first place.
On Thursday, the Thunderbolts got a chance to enjoy their first team victory. Behind the play of sophomore Nicole Kolbas and four top-16 finishes, Pius X carded a 336 to win the Spartan Invitational by 13 strokes at Mahoney Golf Course.
Kolbas won her eighth tournament of the year, firing a 2-under-par 70 to win by five strokes over Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan.
But it was the play of Pius X's other golfers that put it in position for the win on a sunshine-drenched day.
Marrisa Kuehn and Kylie Vanschoiack each shot 88s and Claire Liliedahl shot a 90.
"We have six girls, and two through six, I can put their name in a hat and anyone can play any order, and they keep pushing each other, so that's really a great asset to have on a team," Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said.
Coach Kolbas said she thinks the team is starting to hit its peak and at the right time. And having six golfers compete for five varsity spots every day in practice is helping give the Bolts a competitive edge.
"Those spots are not guaranteed and the order changes often, so they're all competitive with each, push each other," coach Kolbas said. "As a coach, it's an awesome, awesome position to be in and to have girls that want to work hard and improve. And seeing that come to fruition is fun."
Nicole Kolbas continued her tremendous season with another under-par score. The sophomore nearly broke 70 again. She has recorded scores of 67 and 68. In the only tournament she didn't win this year, Kolbas shot a 69.
"She just wants to keep getting better, so that's the fun part," her mother said. "She's not satisfied with that. She had a bunch of three-puts today and a lot of pars on the par-5s, and those are the holes she usually takes advantage of."
Lincoln East (349) placed second in Thursday's meet and Lincoln Southeast (355) was third.
