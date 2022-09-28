College decision finalized, Pius X's Kolbas reflects on journey, prepares for one last title run

A golf career that has already taken her around the country and allowed her to compete in some of the nation's biggest tournaments gave Nicole Kolbas a unique perspective on the college recruiting process.

And that perspective allowed the Lincoln Pius X senior to enjoy the ride as she nears the end of one of the most decorated girls golf careers in Nebraska history.

The record-setting, two-time Class A state champion committed to Indiana a little more than two weeks ago, giving the Hoosiers a player who will go down as one of Nebraska's all-time best, in addition to closing out a hectic start to the school year.

"I think I've been at school eight days total since school started," Kolbas said after winning last week's Lincoln East Invitational.

Things were a little more simple in the summer, when Kolbas could play in an event and still have time for college visits. That started to change when the calendar hit mid-August.

"It all became kind of surreal," she said. "Because my last tournament in the summer was about a week before school started. And so many schools reached out after that. It was like, 'OK, this is awesome and I'm blessed to have this opportunity, but holy crap.'"

Kolbas wouldn't change anything about the process, though. The owner of the two lowest 36-hole scores and three of the four lowest 18-hole scores in state high school girls tournament history approached her recruitment with a mix of enthusiasm and realism.

"Honestly, it was a lot of fun. It was kind of like a reward, in a sense, that I put in all the work I did, and all that work gave me those opportunities and presented me with those things that I could have the opportunity to do," she said. "I think I grew a lot as a person in that process, so it was really cool.

"Really surreal, too. Like, 'OK, I'm here now, I'm not a little 8-year-old kid just dreaming of winning state. I'm now going to college.'"

While it may not have always affected the results on the course — Kolbas has continued to win at a clip above and beyond her peers — there were still all the challenges that come with making such a big decision.

"It was a good kind of stress, but it’s still stressful, just trying to figure things out. It’s a big lifetime decision. You want to weigh all the facts and get a good feeling about where you’re going," said Steph Kolbas, Nicole's mother, coach and a former standout college golfer herself. "I'm super proud of her for everything she’s had to juggle, as far as school and traveling, making those decisions, asking the right questions, trying to decide what’s best for the future."

There were visits, from Nebraska to South Dakota, California (Cal Poly) to Arizona (Grand Canyon), in addition to travels around the Big Ten.

The option of playing at Nebraska was very much on the table. That's where Steph was a four-year standout from 1990-94 — a career that included All-Big Eight honors as a freshman, and the program making its first NCAA regional appearance when she was a senior.

Steph, who was a standout junior golfer in Canada before committing to Nebraska, was able to share her own recruiting experience with her daughter.

"But in the end, it was really her decision. It was so long ago when I had to make that decision," Steph said. "But kind of that same feeling — you've got a lot of offers, and a lot of different places to look at. So you're going to have to get your pros and cons."

While the Huskers were certainly a realistic possibility, Nicole's decision came down to the same things those decisions often come down to.

"We both really wanted it to work, in a sense, and it really could have," Nicole said. "But once I visited Indiana it felt like home. And you can't beat that feeling."

The Hoosiers offered an attractive place for Kolbas to begin the next stage of her career. Coach Brian May was hired in May of 2022 and has begun recruiting to rebuild the roster. The university also completed a major reconstruction of its home course and practice facilities in 2020.

All that can wait for now, though. Because of her busy recruiting schedule, Kolbas has sacrificed practice time to travel for official visits and to make up school work. Twice, she said, she's played in tournaments after not having touched a club for a week. At one tournament, she walked onto the course two minutes before her tee time.

"Those are some things I learned to persevere through. And I'm really grateful to have those opportunities, because you're going to have those (situations) in your life," Nicole said. "(But) I definitely am excited to start being able to practice, because that's what I love to do so much is just being able to practice, not just compete."

With her final state high school tournament less than two weeks away, being able to get back to golf and trying to make one final run at another state championship has Nicole excited for the end of the season.

"I think this season has been full of expectations, full of passions, dreams, desires, but at the same time, keeping it manageable, keeping it present in the moment, and just enjoying the process," Nicole said. "Because you only get senior year once."