Boys state golf: Trio of Thunderbolts have Pius X in first place after Day 1 in Class A

Three Lincoln Pius X golfers are tied for second place, which has the Thunderbolts atop the team standings following the opening round of the Class A boys state golf tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

Creighton Prep's Jacob Boor, who shot a 31 on the front nine, will arrive for the final 18 holes Wednesday as the leader after shooting a 4-under 68.

Pius X has three golfers not far behind. Seniors Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg each shot 2-under 70 and are tied for second place.

The Thunderbolts and Junior Jays have taken charge in the team race. Pius X shot a 285 and Creighton Prep, the defending state champion, a 290. Gretna is in third place 22 shots back. Lincoln Southwest is eighth and Lincoln East is 10th.

Boor birdied Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 on the front nine to take the early lead. After bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, he rebounded with a birdie on the par-three 17th.

Hoiberg began his day with an eagle on No. 1 and followed with four birdies. Sander was aided by four birdies on the front nine, and Kolbas, who finished second at state as a freshman, finished his round with four pars and two birdies.

Lincoln East junior Will Topolski carded a 73 and is tied for fifth.