Boys state golf: Trio of Thunderbolts have Pius X in first place after Day 1 in Class A

Three Lincoln Pius X golfers are tied for second place, which has the Thunderbolts atop the team standings following the opening round of the Class A boys state golf tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.
Creighton Prep's Jacob Boor, who shot a 31 on the front nine, will arrive for the final 18 holes Wednesday as the leader after shooting a 4-under 68.
Pius X has three golfers not far behind. Seniors Kody Sander, Jason Kolbas and Charlie Hoiberg each shot 2-under 70 and are tied for second place.
The Thunderbolts and Junior Jays have taken charge in the team race. Pius X shot a 285 and Creighton Prep, the defending state champion, a 290. Gretna is in third place 22 shots back. Lincoln Southwest is eighth and Lincoln East is 10th.
Boor birdied Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 on the front nine to take the early lead. After bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, he rebounded with a birdie on the par-three 17th.
Hoiberg began his day with an eagle on No. 1 and followed with four birdies. Sander was aided by four birdies on the front nine, and Kolbas, who finished second at state as a freshman, finished his round with four pars and two birdies.
Lincoln East junior Will Topolski carded a 73 and is tied for fifth.
Wednesday's final round will begin at 9 a.m.
Gutschewski leads in Class B: Mount Michael's Luke Gutschewski shot a 1-under 71 to take a three-shot lead after the first round in the Class B tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
After three straight bogeys on Nos. 9, 10 and 11, Gutschewski responded with two birdies to take the lead.
Bennington senior Cullen Buscher (74) is in second place and Seward Ty Wehrs (75) is in third. Wehrs, aided by two early birdies, led through 14 holes.
Mount Michael (325) leads a tight team race. The Knights have an eight-shot lead over Omaha Skutt and an 11-shot advantage over York. Norris (337) is in fourth and McCook (339) is fifth.
Bronco rides back-nine surge: Mullen's Brendon Walker was 3-over through the first five holes in Class D at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. Then the senior got rolling.
He birdied Nos. 6, 7 and 8, and birdied three more holes on the back nine to finish at 2-under 70 and four shots ahead of North Platte St. Pat's Teegan Sonneman.
Walker was the only golfer to shoot under par during the opening round.
North Platte St. Pat's has a 12-shot lead over Elm Creek in the team standings.
Check back later for updates to this story.
