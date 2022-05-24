Boys state golf roundup: After shooting 68 to take lead, East's Gatlin ready to play in the rain

It stayed dry long enough Tuesday for Lincoln East senior Thomas Gatlin to fire a first-round-best 68 during the opening day of the Class A boys state golf tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

The conditions Wednesday — rain, soggy fairways and greens and wind — are expected to be more unfavorable.

In other words, less fun than Tuesday, when most golfers got off the course before it started raining. But not for Gatlin, who embraces challenging weather and won two tournaments on two of the windiest days of the season this spring.

"He was actually talking more about getting through today, and he's looking forward to adverse conditions tomorrow," Lincoln East co-coach Joe Schlegelmilch said. "We'll see what happens tomorrow, but he's kind of looking forward to it, actually."

Gatlin will take a one-shot lead into the final round. Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson (69) and Elkhorn South junior Ryan Lingelbach (69) are one shot back, and Omaha Westside junior Porter Topp (71) was the other golfer in the field to shoot under par.

Gatlin made five birdies, and his only bogey came on the par-4 12th hole, where his chip shot hit the flag stick and bounced back about 10 feet to force a long putt attempt.

"I was putting a lot of wedges close today and I was rolling in putts," said Gatlin, who is one of three Spartans in the top 10. "I was trying to keep anything around par and once I got a couple under, I was just trying to maintain, honestly."

Gatlin had easily his best round at Norfolk Country Club this year. He shot in the high 70s during the Heartland Athletic Conference meet and Norfolk Invite at the course.

This time he's leading a field of talented golfers, but Gatlin said that won't change his approach Wednesday.

"I'm just going to try to play a consistent golf round, do my best," he said. "Our whole team is in a hunt and we're trying to do something special tomorrow."

Lincoln East is two shots behind Omaha Westside for the team lead. The Spartans' score received a boost from senior Will Topolski and junior Parker Bunting. Each shot 75s to sit in a tie for eighth. Topolski was 4-over through his first seven holes, but 1-under over the final 11.

With the weather, it's almost like two meets, Schlegelmilch said, and the Spartans will aim to card as many pars as possible Wednesday.

"We've got guys that can score and I don't know if tomorrow is a scoring kind of day or not, but we're glad to be in the mix," he said. "That's really another key for Day 1, is make sure you're still in the mix for Day 2, and we are."

Southeast's Bryson, meanwhile, didn't play like a freshman, recording a birdie on his first hole. He finished with a bogey-free round.

Wednesday's final round will begin at 9 a.m.

Norris leads Class B: Norris shot a 304 to take a three-shot lead over Omaha Skutt and a 12-shot lead over York at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff.

Three Titan golfers are in the top 10. Senior Logan Thurber carded an even-par 72 and is tied for third. His brother, Carson Thurber, a sophomore, shot a 76 and is tied for seventh, and senior Brock Rowley (77) is tied for ninth.

Omaha Skutt senior William Mullin shot a 4-under 68, which included birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17, and has a two-shot lead.

Yutan senior leads tight field in Class C: Yutan's Jake Richmond fired a first-round 74 to take a one-shot lead in the Class C tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Palmyra junior Noah Carpenter (75) is one shot behind, and Fillmore Central junior Alex Schademann (77) is three strokes back.

Columbus Scotus (330), Doniphan-Trumbull (333) and Tekamah-Herman (339) are atop the team standings.

Lincoln Christian's Isaiah Nunnally is in medal contention after carding an 82. He's tied for 14th.

Irish take charge in Class D: Defending state champion North Platte St. Pat's looks prime to repeat after scoring a 321 during the Class D opening round at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

The Irish are 23 shots ahead of Overton (344).

St. Pat's senior Teegan Sonneman was the only golfer to shoot under par. He fired a 69 to take a four-shot lead over teammate Connor Hasenauer (73).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.