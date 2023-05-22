It's the last state tournament of the 2022-23 school year. Boys golf takes the stage at four sites across the state before we head off into the summer.

Play will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Class A

Site: Norfolk Country Club.

2022 state champion: Lincoln East.

State qualifying teams: Lincoln East (293 district score), Creighton Prep (293), Omaha Westside (297), Millard North (301), Lincoln Southeast (311), Elkhorn South (311), Kearney (313), Millard West (314), Lincoln Southwest (320), Gretna (323), Lincoln Pius X (327).

Returning '22 state medalists: Thomas Bryson, Southeast (1st in 2022), Jackson Benge, Omaha Westside (T4th), Porter Topp, Omaha Westside (T4th), Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn South (T7th), Connor Steichen, Creighton Prep (T9th), Parker Bunting, East (T11th).

Outlook: Class A is deep, both in the individual and team races. Lincoln will try to defend both titles, with East looking for its second straight championship after edging Omaha Westside by one shot last year, and Southeast sophomore Thomas Bryson trying to make it 2-for-2 in state tournament wins after a three-shot victory last season. Creighton Prep, with all five of its golfers in the top 10 in Class A scoring differential, and Omaha Westside, are the favorites on the team side. But, East and Southeast have been playing really good golf down the stretch of the season.

Class B

Site: Monument Shadows Golf Course, Gering.

2022 state champion: Norris.

State qualifying teams: Elkhorn North (301 district score), York (302), Norris (302), Omaha Concordia (313), Scottsbluff (315), Ogallala (318), Waverly (323), McCook (325), Omaha Skutt (327), Columbus Lakeview (342), Mount Michael (344), Bennington (348).

Returning '22 state medalists: Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael (2nd in 2022, lost playoff), Carson Thurber, Norris (T4th), Treyton Baehr, Beatrice (T4th), Ryan Seevers, York (T7th), Maxwell Fremarek, Columbus Lakeview (T7th), Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff (11th), Travis Tilford, Norris (T12th), Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North (14th).

Outlook: Defending champion Norris lapped the field last season, winning by 29 shots. The Titans will be pushed hard this year by York, which won a team playoff between the two teams for first place at the B-2 district meet. Those two programs tied for the second-lowest score in district play behind Elkhorn North's 301. Don't overlook Scottsbluff in the team race either. The Bearcats have plenty of familiarity with Monument Shadows. Mount Michael's Jacob Goertz lost a playoff for the individual title last season, and is back as a senior looking for gold. Norris' Carson Thurber was fourth last year as a sophomore behind Goertz and two seniors, as was Beatrice's Treyton Baehr.

Class C

Site: Elks Country Club, Columbus.

2022 state champion: Columbus Scotus (moved up to Class B in 2023)

State qualifying teams: Kearney Catholic (312 district score), Grand Island Central Catholic (314), Tekamah-Herman (318), Pierce (322), Amherst (332), Lincoln Christian (334), Heartland (340), St. Paul (340), Yutan (343), Lincoln Lutheran (346), Ponca (346), Norfolk Catholic (350), North Bend Central (350), Mitchell (350), Syracuse (353).

Returning '22 state medalists: Noah Carpenter, Palmyra (1st in 2022), Cael Peters, Mitchell (2nd, lost playoff), Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central T3rd), Bowdie Fox, GICC (6th), Hayden Dzingle, Doniphan-Trumbull (T8th), Steven Sladky, Bishop Neumann (T8th), Samuel Wells, St. Paul (T10th), Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas (T14th).

Outlook: There could be a fun chase for the individual title here, with defending champion Noah Carpenter of Palmyra and second-place finisher Cael Peters of Mitchell both returning. Carpenter needed three playoff holes to beat Peters for the individual crown last season. The team race is wide-open after defending champion Columbus Scotus moved up to Class B, and 2022 runner-up Doniphan-Trumbull didn't qualify. Kearney Catholic had the lowest district score as the Stars chase their first boys golf title. Lincoln Christian will send four freshmen to the state meet after winning the C-1 district.

Class D

Site: Lake Maloney Golf Course, North Platte

State qualifying teams: Pender (327), Overton (330), Lawrence-Nelson (335), Loomis (345), Neligh-Oakdale (348), Sandy Creek (358), Bridgeport (359), Elmwood-Murdock (364), Hemingford (365), Elgin/Pope John (365), Humphrey St. Francis (368), Perkins County (369), Burwell (371), Hartington-Newcastle (373), Hitchcock County (377).

Returning '22 state medalists: Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County (3rd in 2022), Gage Burns, Creighton (5th), Anthony Heiser, Stuart (T6th), Quinton Heineman, Pender (T8th), Braden Fleischman, Overton (T8th), Jaden Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis (T10th), Jacob Klooz, Friend (T15th).

Outlook: Overton returns to try and defend its title after rallying from a 23-stroke deficit last season to claim the crown. Last year's top three teams all finished within seven shots of each other, and it could be more of the same this year. Individually, Perkins County's Zaybreon Hansen finished third last season behind a pair of seniors, and will try to make the leap this year as a sophomore. Less than half of last year's top 15 individual finishers return.

