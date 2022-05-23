Boys state golf preview: A look at the team races and players to watch

The boys state golf tournament begins Tuesday, and while it's silly to make any guarantees in golf, we will make one. There will be four new individual state champions after seniors won all four classes last year.

From Norfolk Country Club to the links in Scottsbluff, here's a look at the class races:

Class A

Site: Norfolk Country Club.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defending state champion: Creighton Prep.

State-qualifying teams: Lincoln East (293 district score), Omaha Westside (293), Elkhorn South (295), Lincoln Southeast (398), Creighton Prep (306), Kearney (307), Millard West (312), Grand Island (320), Lincoln Southwest (320), Gretna (322) Fremont (329), Millard North (336).

Returning state medalists: Will Topolski, Lincoln East, sr. (2nd); Zac McCormack, Creighton Prep, jr. (3rd); Marcus Holling, Grand Island, sr. (T8th); Luke Strako, Creighton Prep, sr. (T8th); Theodore Peterson, Creighton Prep, jr., (11th); Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn South, sr. (T13th); Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, sr. (T13th).

Outlook: Omaha Westside leads Class A in team differential, followed by Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast. Creighton Prep looks prime to defend its state title after winning the Metro Tournament, and Lincoln East has been posting low scores consistently. The team race will really come down to who handles the conditions better on the second day. Individually, this lines up to be one of the more wide-open tournaments in quite some time. As many as 10 golfers have the talent to win the 36-hole tournament, and not mentioned in the state returning medalists list above is Westside sophomore Jackson Benge, who likely will be in contention, too.

Class B

Site: Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff.

Time: 9 a.m. MT Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defending state champion: Mount Michael.

State-qualifying teams: Mount Michael (307 district score), Omaha Skutt (312), Norris (313), Elkhorn North (320), Omaha Concordia (320), York (334), Columbus Lakeview (345), Scottsbluff (349), Minden (349), Wayne (352), Ogallala (358), McCook (361).

Returning state medalists: Jacob Goertz, Mount Michael, jr. (5th); Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt, sr. (6th); Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn North, jr. (7th); Brock Rowley, Norris, sr. (8th); Brayden Schram, Hastings, sr. (T9th); William Mullin, Omaha Skutt, sr. (T9th); Ryan Seevers, York, jr. (T9th); Logan Thurber, Norris, sr. (T13th).

Outlook: The team race is likely going to come down to Mount Michael, Norris and Omaha Skutt. Mount Michael and Norris have gone back and forth in a few tournaments already this year. Mount Michael has two of the best golfers in the state in Goertz and freshman Trevor Gutschewski. Gutschewski's brother Luke won the previous two state titles in Class B before heading to Iowa State. Norris returns its entire lineup from last year's third-place finish.

Class C

Site: Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defending state champion: Bishop Neumann.

State-qualifying teams: Doniphan-Trumbull (306 district score), Grand Island CC (317), Columbus Scotus (322), Kearney Catholic (330), Heartland (339), Lincoln Lutheran (340), Yutan (343), Tekamah-Herman (349), Tri County Northeast (352), Milford (352), Hartington CC (355), West Holt (356), Archbishop Bergan (359), Amherst (359), Mitchell (369).

Returning state medalists: Alex Schrademann, Fillmore Central, jr. (2nd); Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, sr. (3rd); Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus (T4th); so.; Jaylin Jakub, Aquinas, jr. (T4th); Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, sr. (6th); Austin Thyne, Mitchell, sr. (T11th); Jake Richmond, Yutan, sr. (T13th); Cael Peters, Mitchell, so. (T15th).

Outlook: Grand Island Central Catholic's Bowdie Fox shot a 65 during district play, and Mitchell's Peters, who was 15th last year, shot a 68. Six of the top seven finishers from last year's state meet also are back, including Fillmore Central's Schrademann. State team contenders Doniphan-Trumbull and GICC got a good look at each other in the C-4 meet at Grand Island's Indianhead last week. Columbus Scotus will have the advantage of playing on a course it is very familiar with.

Class D

Site: Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defending state champion: North Platte St. Pat's.

State-qualifying teams: Pender (346 district score), North Platte St. Pat's (354), Wausa (357), Neligh-Oakdale (362), Loomis (365), Howells-Dodge (366), Overton (370), Lawrence-Nelson (373), Thayer Central (373), Perkins County (375), Crawford (378), Hemingford (384), Stanton (402), Humphrey SF (403), Southern Valley (416).

Returning state medalists: Connor Hasenauer, North Platte St. Pat's, sr. (2nd); Teegan Sonnerman, North Platte St. Pat's, sr. (3rd); Gage Burns, Creighton, jr. (7th); Colbi Smith, South Loup, sr. (T8th); Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, sr. (T8th); Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, sr. (T14th); Matthew Phelps, North Platte St. Pat's, jr. (T14th).

Outlook: North Platte St. Pat's will be playing on a very familiar course, and with Hasenauer and Sonnerman back after top-three finishes last year, the Irish will be among the favorites again. Pender, Wausa and Neligh-Oakdale were all in the same district last week. Watch for Kimball freshman Kyler Lusche in the individual race. He shot a 75 to win a district title last week over another freshman, Zaybreon Hansen of Perkins County.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

