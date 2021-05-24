Boys state golf preview: A look at the team races and players to watch

The high school athletic calendar concludes this week with the boys state golf tournaments, and many of the title races are wide open. Here's a class-by-class look:
Play will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Class A
Site: Norfolk Country Club.
2019 state champion: Creighton Prep.
State-qualifying teams: Lincoln Pius X (280 district score), Gretna (284), Elkhorn South (300), Omaha Westside (304), Creighton Prep (305), Papillion-La Vista (305), Kearney (310), Lincoln Southwest (311), Lincoln East (316), Grand Island (321), Millard West (322), Papillion-La Vista South (327).
Returning state medalists: Jacob Boor, sr. (2nd in 2019); Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, sr. (T4th); Rex Soulliere, Creighton Prep, sr. (T10th, T8th in 2018); Jacob Hellman, Omaha Westside, sr. (T10th); Cole Feddersen, Kearney, jr. (T14th); Jason Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, sr. (T2nd in 2018).
Outlook: Gretna and Lincoln Pius X may be the two deepest teams in Class A. Any one of the Thunderbolts' five golfers can shoot low. Pius X won the Capital City and Norfolk invites — two of the biggest tourneys in Class A — late in the season, but neither field included Gretna, which rolled to the Metro championship. The Dragons, led by Christopher Atkinson and Colton Stock, had four golfers shoot 75 or better at the Meadowlark Hills district. And for the first time since 2017, someone not named Luke Kluver will win the individual crown.
Class B
Site: Elks Country Club in Columbus.
2019 state champion: North Platte.
State-qualifying teams: York (307 district score), Omaha Skutt (321), Ogallala (324), Elkhorn (325), McCook (326), Mount Michael (326), Pierce (326), Bennington (327), Norris (327), Alliance (331), Beatrice (333), Omaha Gross (346),
Returning state medalists: Luke Gutschewski, Mount Michael, sr. (1st in 2019, T9th in 2018); Crayten Cyza, Alliance, sr. (T12th).
Outlook: Led by sophomore Ryan Seevers and freshman Emmanuel Jensen, York shot one of the best district scores in school history. The Dukes will take aim in a team race that will be tightly contested with nine teams shooting 327 or better in district play. Gutschewski, an Iowa State signee, will aim for his second individual championship. With sophomore Jacob Goertz serving as one of the state's top No. 2s, Mount Michael could make a run at title sweeps.
Class C
Site: Kearney Country Club.
2019 state champion: Grand Island CC.
State-qualifying teams: Bishop Neumann (308 district score), Hartington CC (319), Doniphan-Trumbull (336), Yutan (326), Oakland-Craig (327), Columbus Scotus (329), Aquinas (331), Mitchell (331), Grand Island CC (340), Battle Creek (342), Lincoln Lutheran (345), Ord (346), Bridgeport (347), West Holt (357), Valentine (372).
Returning state medalists: Riley Kuehn, Hartington CC, sr. (T2nd in 2019); Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View, sr. (T5th); Will Elgert, Yutan, sr. (T9th); Colbi Smith, South Loup, jr. (T15th); Tanner Heckenlively, Alma, sr. (T12th in Class D); Patrick Kenney, Bishop Neumann, sr. (T7th in 2018).
Outlook: Bishop Neumann showed its depth with four top-10 finishers in the toughest district in Class C. There is potential for some very low individual scores. Archbishop Bergan's Brady Davis shot a 70 at districts, and Doniphan-Trumbull's Ethan Smith fired a 68.
Class D
Site: Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
2019 state champion: West Holt.
State-qualifying teams: North Platte St. Pat's (322 district score), Burwell (341), Overton (347), Elm Creek (348), Franklin (352), Elmwood-Murdock (358), Creighton (359), Hastings SC (360), Shelby-Rising City (369), Hyannis (379), Thayer Central (383), Hartington-Newcastle (387), Randolph (387), Creek Valley (397), Paxton (409).
Returning state medalists: Teegan Sonneman, North Platte St. Pat's, jr. (T9th in 2019); Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, sr. (T15th); Jack Lubischer, Humphrey SF, sr. (T15th).
Outlook: Sonneman, a top 10 finisher as a freshman, and fellow junior Connor Hasenauer shot 75 and 76, respectively, in district play to lead the Irish to an impressive score. Now they get to play on a course they're very familiar with. St. Pat's, which fell short of the 2019 team title by one stroke, has been shooting in the 318-338 range all season.
