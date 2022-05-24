Boys state golf: Lincoln East's Thomas Gatlin takes first-round lead with 4-under 68

Lincoln East senior Thomas Gatlin fired a 4-under 68 to take the lead in the opening round of the Class A boys state golf tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

Gatlin has a one-shot lead over Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson (69) and Elkhorn South junior Ryan Lingelbach (69).

Omaha Westside junior Porter Topp also shot under par. His 71 has him in fourth place and three shots back.

Aided by three golfers in the top 10, Lincoln East is in second place in the team standings, and two shots behind Omaha Westside. Elkhorn South is third and Lincoln Southeast is fourth. Defending state champion Creighton Prep is fifth.

East's Will Topolski and Parker Bunting each shot 75s and sit in a tie for eighth place.

A soggy state tournament will continue with 18 more holes beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

