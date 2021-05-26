Boys state golf: Gutschewski repeats in Class B; Neumann ties Columbus Scotus for C title

Luke Gutschewski shot under par for the second straight day, and the Mount Michael senior defended his Class B boys state golf championship with a two-round total of 142 Wednesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Gutschewski, the son of professional golfer Scott Gutschewski, got off to a strong start in the second round with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3. He added a couple more birdies on the back nine to win by nine shots over Seward senior Ty Wehrs (151).
Omaha Gross' Noah Miller and Bennington's Buscher tied for third at 155.
Mount Michael also won the team title, its first in school history. The Knights shot a 652 and edged Omaha Skutt by three shots.
Norris (664) was third and McCook (679) was fourth. Brock Rowley shot a 161 to finish in eighth place for Norris.
Neumann, Scotus tie for Class C crown: Bishop Neumann fired a final-round best 335 to earn a share of the team title at Kearney Country Club. Neumann shot 10 shots better than it did Tuesday to tie Columbus Scotus for the top spot.
Neumann and Scotus each shot 680 for the tournament. Aquinas (698) was third and Lincoln Lutheran (715) was seventh.
Rockney Peck held firm on his first-round lead and won the individual title by five strokes.
The Wisner-Pilger senior was one of only two golfers to break 80 both days. He shot a 72 Tuesday and followed with a 76 to finish at 148 for the tournament. Fillmore Central sophomore Alexander Schademann shot a 153 to finish second.
Lincoln Lutheran junior Max Bartels placed sixth.
Walker captures Class D: Mullen senior Brendon Walker's wire-to-wire finish lifted him to the Class D individual title at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
Walker, who fired a 70 Tuesday, carded a 76 Wednesday to finish at 146 and eight shots ahead of North Platte St. Patrick's Connor Hasenauer, who surged up the leaderboard with a final-round 71.
Hasenauer's teammate, junior Teegan Sonneman, shot a 156 to finish third and help lead the Irish to the team title.
North Platte St. Pat's shot a 316 in the final round to coast to the crown. Runner-up Elm Creek was 52 shots behind.
