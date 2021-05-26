Boys state golf: Gutschewski repeats in Class B; Neumann edges Columbus Scotus in tiebreaker for C title

Luke Gutschewski shot under par for the second straight day, and the Mount Michael senior defended his Class B boys state golf championship with a two-round total of 142 Wednesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Gutschewski, the son of professional golfer Scott Gutschewski, got off to a strong start in the second round with birdies on Nos. 2 and 3. He added a couple more birdies on the back nine to win by nine shots over Seward senior Ty Wehrs (151).

Omaha Gross' Noah Miller and Bennington's Buscher tied for third at 155.

Mount Michael also won the team title, its first in school history. The Knights shot a 652 and edged Omaha Skutt by three shots.

Norris (664) was third and McCook (679) was fourth. Brock Rowley shot a 161 to finish in eighth place for Norris.

Neumann wins Class C crown in tiebreaker: Bishop Neumann fired a final-round best 335 to win the team title at Kearney Country Club. Neumann shot 10 shots better than it did Tuesday to tie Columbus Scotus for the top spot, with the tiebreaker giving Neumann the title.

Neumann and Scotus each shot 680 for the tournament. Aquinas (698) was third and Lincoln Lutheran (715) was seventh.