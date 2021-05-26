Boys state golf: Creighton Prep's Jacob Boor finds the zone — and his short game — to capture Class A title

NORFOLK — Jacob Boor was so intent on working out the kinks in his short game ahead of the state tournament he tried to go practice in a rainstorm here on Monday night.

His team talked him out of it.

The putting came around anyway — and in much nicer weather — and the Creighton Prep senior led wire-to-wire to win the Class A boys state golf championship Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club.

“That comes from just wanting to win,” Boor said of his nixed practice session in the rain. “My parents have instilled that in me, whether it’s school or golf. I just want to go out and win and I love working at it.”

Boor fired a final-round 3-over 75 and finished at 1-under 143 for the two-day tournament. He was steady over the final nine holes, finishing with a mind-easing birdie on the par-four 12th and seven pars. His final putt also sealed a sweep of the titles for Creighton Prep, which also won the team crown in 2019.

But the makings of Boor’s title run started more than 24 hours earlier when he fired a 31 on the front nine to jump out in front of the field with a 68.

“That was unreal,” Creighton Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said. "I was like, 'I’m going to let him be, he’s in the zone.'"