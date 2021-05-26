Boys state golf: Creighton Prep's Jacob Boor finds the zone — and his short game — to capture Class A title

NORFOLK — Jacob Boor was so intent on working out the kinks in his short game ahead of the state tournament he tried to go practice in a rainstorm here on Monday night.
His team talked him out of it.
The putting came around anyway — and in much nicer weather — and the Creighton Prep senior led wire-to-wire to win the Class A boys state golf championship Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club.
“That comes from just wanting to win,” Boor said of his nixed practice session in the rain. “My parents have instilled that in me, whether it’s school or golf. I just want to go out and win and I love working at it.”
Boor fired a final-round 3-over 75 and finished at 1-under 143 for the two-day tournament. He was steady over the final nine holes, finishing with a mind-easing birdie on the par-four 12th and seven pars. His final putt also sealed a sweep of the titles for Creighton Prep, which also won the team crown in 2019.
But the makings of Boor’s title run started more than 24 hours earlier when he fired a 31 on the front nine to jump out in front of the field with a 68.
“That was unreal,” Creighton Prep coach Matt Rasgorshek said. "I was like, 'I’m going to let him be, he’s in the zone.'"
Boor, who placed second in Class A as a sophomore, was able to rely on his short game during the 36-hole tournament, and it helped him build a six-shot lead at one point in the final round.
“This year I hadn’t been making putts, but I came in with a little of a different mindset thinking I was going to make every putt that I stood over,” the future Creighton Bluejay said. “I made more putts in the last two days than I have the entire year.”
As for winning a state title, "I’ve been wanting to have one of these since I was a freshman, and I’ve been practicing up for it every year. It’s nice to go out and finally win one."
Boor's teammates also rose the occasion at the right time. Four Prep players — Zach McCormack (third place), Luke Stake (tied for eighth) and Theodore Peterson (tied for 11th) — medaled.
The Junior Jays entered Wednesday trailing Lincoln Pius X by five shots in the team race, but quickly jumped to the lead. Creighton Prep was the only team to break 300 both days and finished at 589. Lincoln Pius X, which shot an opening-round 285, wrapped up the tournament at 594.
“These guys play so much better when they’re loose, when they go out and just have fun,” Rasgorshek said. “We’ve been doing that for like the four or six last weeks. You’re playing golf and skipping school … you’re going to play golf!”
It was state golf title No. 13 for Creighton Prep, and Boor was the Junior Jays' first individual champion since Ben Maschka in 2014.
Most of the drama in Class A was behind Boor on the leaderboard. Several golfers were crowded near the top, and the consistency of Will Topolski proved to be the difference for the silver medal. The Lincoln East junior shot a pair of 73s to finish three shots behind Boor.
“I had a couple of hiccups but brought it back together on the back nine,” Topolski said. “I just attack the pins that I could get to and then go for the middle of the greens if I couldn’t get the pins.”
Pius X’s Charlie Hoiberg and Kody Sander each shot 148s to finish in a tie for fourth place, helping the Thunderbolts to the runner-up hardware.
“We started peaking at the right time,” Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said. “We just didn’t make a lot of putts downs the stretch and at key moments when we needed to.
“It was a fantastic season. We had so many guys playing varsity.”
