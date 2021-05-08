Boys golf results, 5/8

Boys golf
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 320, GICC 335, Omaha Scotus 344, Archbishop Bergan 347, Lincoln Lutheran 347, Aquinas 356, Lincoln Christian 366, Kearney Catholic 368, Concordia 374, St. Cecilia 386.
TOP SCORERS: 1. Patrick Kenney, Bishop Neumann, 73; T2. Brady Davis, Archbishop Bergan, 77; T2. Boston Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 77; 4. Tylen Jakub, Aquinas, 78; 5. Willie Goering, GICC, 79; T6. Seth VunCannon, Columbus Scotus, 80; T6. Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 80; 8. Bowdie Fox, GICC, 81; T9. Nicklaus Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 82; T9. Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian, 82.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!