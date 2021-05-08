 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys golf results, 5/8
0 comments
agate

Boys golf results, 5/8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys golf

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 320, GICC 335, Omaha Scotus 344, Archbishop Bergan 347, Lincoln Lutheran 347, Aquinas 356, Lincoln Christian 366, Kearney Catholic 368, Concordia 374, St. Cecilia 386.

TOP SCORERS: 1. Patrick Kenney, Bishop Neumann, 73; T2. Brady Davis, Archbishop Bergan, 77; T2. Boston Pentico, Bishop Neumann, 77; 4. Tylen Jakub, Aquinas, 78; 5. Willie Goering, GICC, 79; T6. Seth VunCannon, Columbus Scotus, 80; T6. Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran, 80; 8. Bowdie Fox, GICC, 81; T9. Nicklaus Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 82; T9. Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian, 82. 

High school boys golf logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News