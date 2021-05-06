 Skip to main content
Boys golf results, 5/6
agate

Boys golf

LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Holmes Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 313, Lincoln Southwest 314, Lincoln Southeast 328, Lincoln Northeast 350, Lincoln North Star 390, Lincoln High 448.

TOP FINISHERS: Sander*, Southwest, 75; Topoliski, East, 75; Larson, East, 75; Peppmuller, Northeast, 76; Webert, Southwest, 77; Wynne, Southwest, 77; Koch, Southeast, 78; Nelson, Southeast, 81; Gatlin, East, 81; Bunting, East, 82.

* Won in a playoff

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITATIONAL

At Tecumseh Country Club

TEAM SCORES: Auburn 363, Falls City 369, Southern 375, Palmyra 407, Nebraska City 426.

TOP FINISHERS: Binder, Auburn, 76; Aldana, Falls City, 88; Joy, HTRS, 92; Ebeling, Southern, 92; Simon, Falls City, 94; Hudson, Auburn, 95; Farmer, Falls City, 96; Vitosh, Diller-Odell, 96; Fitzpatrick, Palmyra, 97; Patzel, Auburn, 97.

SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Thornridge Golf Course

TEAM SCORES: Milford 349, David City 363, Fillmore Central 364, Sandy Creek 367, Thayer Central 388, Heartland 424, Sutton 444, Fairbury 446, Centennial 453, Superior 456.

TOP FINISHERS: Schademann, Fillmore Central, 74; McDonald, Sandy Creek, 80; Head, Fillmore Central, 83; Toovey, Milford, 85; Yeackley, Milford, 86; Zegars, David City, 87; Wiedel, Thayer Central, 87; Kracl, David City, 88; Nitzsche, Milford, 89; Hauder, Milford, 89.

