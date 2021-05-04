Boys golf results, 5/4

Boys golf
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST INVITATIONAL
At Highlands Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 310, Lincoln Pius X 314, Grand Island 321, Lincoln East 323, Norfolk 326, Millard West 333, York 335, Kearney 339, Lincoln Southwest 341, Lincoln Southeast 359, Fremont 365, Beatrice 368, Columbus 378, Hastings 386, Lincoln Northeast 386, Lincoln North Star 399, Lincoln Southwest 2 399, Lincoln High 570.
TOP FINISHERS: Hellman, Westside, 70; Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 74; Holling, Grand Island, 76; Peppmuller, Lincoln Northeast, 77; Schram, Hastings, 78; Gatlin, Lincoln East, 78; Brown, Westside, 78; Heimes, Norfolk, 79; Topolski, Lincoln East, 79; C. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 79; Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 79; Hahn, Millard West, 79; Topp, Westside, 80; Klein, Norfolk, 80; Kosmicki, Grand Island 80.
OTHER NOTABLE FINISHERS: S. Hoiberg, Lincoln Pius X, 80; Webert, Lincoln Southwest, 80; Wynne, Lincoln Southwest, 81; Sander, Lincoln Pius X, 81; Kearns, Lincoln Pius X, 82; Bostrom, Lincoln East, 84; Dahl, Lincoln Southeast, 85; Koebernick, Lincoln Southeast, 87; Duffy, Lincoln North Star, 89.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK INVITATIONAL
At Grandpa's Woods
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Christian 303, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 310, Elmwood-Murdock 326, Yutan 348, HTRS/Pawnee City 362.
TOP FINISHERS: McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 71; Lockman, Elmwood-Murdock, 75; Carritt, Cedar Bluffs, 75; Hannan, Cedar Bluffs, 75; Beukelman, Lincoln Christian, 75; Bernhardson, Lincoln Christian, 78; Beeman, Lincoln Christian, 79; Dickes, Cedar Bluffs, 80; Griffis, Cedar Bluffs, 80; Mather, Elmwood-Murdock, 81.